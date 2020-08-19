The Suicide Squad Star Creates Remix of DC FanDome Panel

✖

The details for DC FanDome are beginning to fall into place, as fans prepare for the epic virtual convention to kick off this weekend. This Saturday's proceedings will feature some of the most highly-anticipated panels for DC Comics-inspired movies, TV shows, video games, and more, including a showing from The Suicide Squad. Writer-director James Gunn already shared a brief teaser of what fans can expect from the panel, which will feature appearances from Gunn and the film's expansive ensemble cast. Before fans get to see the entire The Suicide Squad panel in all its glory, one of the film's stars, Flula Borg, provided an unconventional sneak peek of it, in the form of a remix music video. You can check out the video, which was shared by Gunn on social media, below.

So @Flula is one of my favorite people I've met doing #TheSuicideSquad. He made this incredible behind-the-scenes remix of our upcoming panel for #DCFanDome this Saturday. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/yr96hncBRb — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 19, 2020

Borg is one of the many actors in The Suicide Squad whose character is currently under wraps, but his role in the film will be an extension of his long-standing love of the comic book world.

"For reasons that are probably obvious, I'm exploring DC in a much deeper way," Borg told ComicBook.com last year. "I think I started it just because, as I said, my father's love of Spider-Man really got me into Marvel, and I knew a little bit of DC and followed several of the main people. But now I'm doing a deep dive with a tasty yummy shovel, and just trying to find and uncover cool little nuggets."

The Suicide Squad is expected to also include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

"I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible," Robbie explained of the film in a previous interview. "And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me."

Are you excited to see The Suicide Squad's DC FanDome panel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

DC FanDome will occur on August 22nd beginning at 10 am PST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.