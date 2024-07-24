Deadpool & Wolverine Reviews Spot Praises the Marvel “Masterpiece”

If Deadpool is Marvel Jesus, Deadpool & Wolverine is the Second Coming: the first reviews are in for what critics are calling a “maniacal, meaningful masterpiece” and “the best movie of the year.” The R-rated Marvel Studios movie — which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles and hits theaters on Thursday — is officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Watch Deadpool call himself “Marvel Jesus” and helmet-kiss dead TVA Minutemen in the just-released critics’ spot below.

The 34th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is “one of the most heartfelt,action-packed, and electrifying superhero movies in years,” ComicBook’s Jenna Anderson wrote in a spoiler-free Deadpool & Wolverine review, adding the Shawn Levy-directed feature “does include a menagerie of cameos.” While there is an “exhilarating” surplus of cameos, the surprise characters who do appear “have hilarious and often satisfying story beats amid the onscreen chaos.”

Levy has acknowledged that “there’s a lot of characters” in Deadpool & Wolverine — many of them hidden from the film’s marketing, which has, so far, consisted mostly of footage from the first half hour.

“We didn’t want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie,” Levy previously told EW.”But they are peppered in throughout. There’s a lot of characters. Theinternet is a delight of rumors about the multitude of character cameosthat are in this movie. Some rumors are true, some are way off base.”

For the first time since the Fox-made X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009, Reynolds and Jackman’s dysfunctional duo will collide when the TVA sends the retired Wade on a mission to save hisworld from impending destruction.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine — which also features returning Deadpoolcast members Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), KaranSoni (Dopinder), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), ShioliKutsuna (Yukio), Stefan Kapičić (Colossus), Robe Delaney (Peter), Logan‘s Dafne Keen (Laura/X-23), and Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen (TVA Agent Paradox) and The Crown‘s Emma Corrin (Cassandra Nova) — opens only in theaters Thursday.