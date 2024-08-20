Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Babypool





Deadpool & Wolverine Star Ryan Reynolds revealed a new look at Babypool. Marvel Studios concept artist Jonay Bacallado provided the design for the smallest Deadpool variant in the movie. Despite a very short cameo, it seems like Reynolds was all too excited to have one of the most random variants make an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine. On social media the actor showed off the initial design with a screenshot of the character in the movie for real. The past few weeks have seen Reynolds doing a very victory lap in the wake of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Earth-shattering success.The movie is now the highest-earning R-rated movie of all time. (Passing up Joker to reach that mark.)

Last week, on The Official Marvel Podcast, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy talked about drawing up plans for the Deadpool Corps to be present. Until the filmmaker began writing the movie with his star, he was unaware of the concept. From first glance, he began to wonder if there was some way to get this wild cast of misfits on-screen in some capacity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whaddarya looking at, ya little b*******? Concept art: Jonay Bacallado

“I read at least 100 issues of the comics while I was writing with Ryan and prepping the movie,” Levy began. “I don’t know that I understood or ever quite knew with full-fluency about the Deadpool Corps. That was in one of the very first comics, when I asked Marvel to just bury me in comics. And they did, and I would just read them all the time. As soon as I saw the Corps, I knew, ‘Wow, if we can find a story reason to bring all these Deadpool variants into the movie, that would be an interesting twist in the third act.’ So, that’s what we did and that came straight from the comics.”

Ryan Reynolds Is Feeling The Love

Deadpool & Wolverine take a portal to the money bin.

One would think the performance of Deadpool & Wolverine would make Ryan Reynolds super proud. But the actor had a single moment from the movie that makes him a little bit more proud than everything else. On social media, Reynolds said that hearing some of them workers at Marvel Studios call sling ring portal a “Marvel Sparkle Circle” is a professional highlight that he won’t forget.

“At one point, Deadpool calls the portal a, ‘Marvel Sparkle Circle.’ Mostly because while we were writing, I didn’t know what it was actually called,” Reynolds explained on Twitter. “One of my favourite parts of this whole experience is hearing folks at Marvel call it a “Marvel Sparkle Circle” as well. As though it’s canon. Sad as it may be, I think it’s my proudest achievement.”

What is your favorite Deadpool Variant? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!