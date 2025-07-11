The Only Comic Book Movie Starring Denzel Washington Is Streaming (And It’s Free)

Few actors have had careers as legendary or diverse as Denzel Washington. From Malcolm X to Training Day to Gladiator II, the man has done just about everything there is to do, and done an exceptional job each time. He’s even going to be making his mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he’s likely appearing in a third Black Panther film for Ryan Coogler. It might come as a surprise to learn that this potential Marvel role will mark just the second time in his career that Washington has taken part in a comic book movie.

The first wasn’t a Marvel or DC project, but an adaptation of Steven Grant and Mateus Santolouco’s Boom! Studios comic 2 Guns. Washington starred in the film version of 2 Guns alongside Mark Wahlberg back in 2013, and now the movie is streaming for free.

2 Guns was added to Tubi’s free lineup earlier this month, giving a lot of Washington’s fans the best opportunity to check the movie out. It wasn’t a massive hit when it was first released in theaters, making just under $132 million at the box office, and the reviews from both critics and fans have always been mixed. But its availability on Tubi, where it’s completely free to stream, gives 2 Guns a substantial audience that may have been turned off by its review scores in the past.

The film follows a typical buddy cop formula but focuses in on two criminals who encounter problems at the border between Mexico and the United States, following a confrontation with a drug lord. It’s a pretty standard movie that’s boosted by Washington’s performance and a couple of solid action sequences.

New Free Movies and Shows on Tubi

2 Guns is one of dozens of new movies that were added to Tubi’s streaming lineup at the start of July. It’s certainly not the biggest title of the bunch, as the new roster also includes movies like Jurassic World and Final Destination.

You can check out the full list of Tubi’s July additions below.

