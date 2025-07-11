The Only Comic Book Movie Starring Denzel Washington Is Streaming (And It’s Free)

Few actors have had careers as legendary or diverse as Denzel Washington. From Malcolm X to Training Day to Gladiator II, the man has done just about everything there is to do, and done an exceptional job each time. He’s even going to be making his mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he’s likely appearing in a third Black Panther film for Ryan Coogler. It might come as a surprise to learn that this potential Marvel role will mark just the second time in his career that Washington has taken part in a comic book movie.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The first wasn’t a Marvel or DC project, but an adaptation of Steven Grant and Mateus Santolouco’s Boom! Studios comic 2 Guns. Washington starred in the film version of 2 Guns alongside Mark Wahlberg back in 2013, and now the movie is streaming for free.
2 Guns was added to Tubi’s free lineup earlier this month, giving a lot of Washington’s fans the best opportunity to check the movie out. It wasn’t a massive hit when it was first released in theaters, making just under $132 million at the box office, and the reviews from both critics and fans have always been mixed. But its availability on Tubi, where it’s completely free to stream, gives 2 Guns a substantial audience that may have been turned off by its review scores in the past.
The film follows a typical buddy cop formula but focuses in on two criminals who encounter problems at the border between Mexico and the United States, following a confrontation with a drug lord. It’s a pretty standard movie that’s boosted by Washington’s performance and a couple of solid action sequences.
New Free Movies and Shows on Tubi
2 Guns is one of dozens of new movies that were added to Tubi’s streaming lineup at the start of July. It’s certainly not the biggest title of the bunch, as the new roster also includes movies like Jurassic World and Final Destination.
You can check out the full list of Tubi’s July additions below.
Brickleberry
Girlfriends
Hap & Leonard
How to Get Away With Murder
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell
Kold & Windy (S1)
Major Dad
Millennials
Sanford and Son
The Jeffersons (S1 & S11)
WOW: Women of Wrestling (S2-S3)
12 Rounds
2 Guns
8 Mile
A Most Violent Year
A Time to Kill
Alice, Darling
Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)
American Honey
Anger Management (2003)
Arrival
Arthur and the Invisibles
Baby’s Day Out
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Baywatch (2017)
Beauty Shop
Because of Winn-Dixie
Belly
Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club
Blair Witch (2016)
Bones and All
Bringing Down the House Broken City
Cadillac Records
Clemency
Colombiana
Cuban Fury
Culture of Winning
Death Wish (2018)
Déjà Vu
Destroyer
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Don’t Tell a Soul
Dumb and Dumber
Escape Plan
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Finding Felt
First Blood
Flashdance
Forrest Gump
Fried Green Tomatoes
Get Off My Lawn
Get On Up
Good Burger
Goon: The Last of the Enforcers
Hitman
Hitman: Agent 47
Hot Summer Nights
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
I, Robot
Jinn
Juice
Jumanji (1995)
Jumping the Broom
Jungle 2 Jungle
Jurassic World
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Legends of the Fall
Major Dad
Minamata
Minority Report
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
No Strings Attached
Non-Stop
Obsessed (2009)
Outlaws
Pale Rider
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Pet Sematary (2019)
Phenomenon
Planet 51
Pootie Tang
Pride and Glory
Pulp Fiction
Quarantine 2: Terminal
Rango
Redemption
Richie Rich
Riddick
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rye Lane
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Son of a Gun
Southside With You
Spotlight
Sweet Dreams
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
That Awkward Moment
The A-Team (2010)
The Benchwarmers
The Birdcage
The Cable Guy
The Captive
The Core
The Da Vinci Code
The Fate of the Furious
The Final Play
The Grey
The Hills Have Eyes
The Invisible Raptor
The Longest Yard
The Menu
The Nun (2018)
The Outsiders
The Running Man
The Secret Life of Pets 2
The Sorcerer and the White Snake
Thelma & Louise
Titanic
Top Five
Under the Silver Lake
Universal Soldier
War of the Worlds
When You Finish Saving the World
While We’re Young
Wrecked
Zola