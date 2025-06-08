Peacock Just Added One of the Most Popular Disaster Movies of the 2000s

The disaster movie has been a favorite genre amongst film fans for decades, though only a handful of those movies have really stuck around and remained memorable for years after their release. There will always be hits from the ’80s and ’90s that stay in the public consciousness, like Armageddon or Twister, but since the turn of the millennium very few have broken through and joined the genre’s all-time ranks. Back in 2004, however, one disaster hit made an impression on fans, and it just made a big streaming move at the start of the month.
Roland Emmerich’s The Day After Tomorrow, starring Dennis Quaid and Jake Gyllenhaal, was a huge force at the box office back in 2004, making more than $552 million throughout its worldwide run. The weather-related apocalypse story quickly earned a dedicated fan base, and those fans now have a new opportunity to stream it on Peacock.
This month, The Day After Tomorrow made its way to Peacock, after spending a long time available on other services. This is a nice boost to the blockbuster lineup on Peacock, which also carries Jurassic Park, John Wick, and Wicked.
If you want to check out The Day After Tomorrow on Peacock but don’t have a subscription, you can sign up for one here.
What’s New on Peacock?
The Day After Tomorrow is one of many movies that were added to Peacock’s streaming lineup at the beginning of June. The service also added the entire Jurassic Park series back to its roster, along with Jumanji, Happy Gilmore, and dozens of others.
You can check out the full list of Peacock’s June 1st movie additions below.
