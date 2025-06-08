Peacock Just Added One of the Most Popular Disaster Movies of the 2000s

The disaster movie has been a favorite genre amongst film fans for decades, though only a handful of those movies have really stuck around and remained memorable for years after their release. There will always be hits from the ’80s and ’90s that stay in the public consciousness, like Armageddon or Twister, but since the turn of the millennium very few have broken through and joined the genre’s all-time ranks. Back in 2004, however, one disaster hit made an impression on fans, and it just made a big streaming move at the start of the month.

Roland Emmerich’s The Day After Tomorrow, starring Dennis Quaid and Jake Gyllenhaal, was a huge force at the box office back in 2004, making more than $552 million throughout its worldwide run. The weather-related apocalypse story quickly earned a dedicated fan base, and those fans now have a new opportunity to stream it on Peacock.

Play video

This month, The Day After Tomorrow made its way to Peacock, after spending a long time available on other services. This is a nice boost to the blockbuster lineup on Peacock, which also carries Jurassic Park, John Wick, and Wicked.

If you want to check out The Day After Tomorrow on Peacock but don’t have a subscription, you can sign up for one here.

What’s New on Peacock?

The Day After Tomorrow is one of many movies that were added to Peacock’s streaming lineup at the beginning of June. The service also added the entire Jurassic Park series back to its roster, along with Jumanji, Happy Gilmore, and dozens of others.

You can check out the full list of Peacock’s June 1st movie additions below.

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert

Anna and The Apocalypse

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

Blue Crush

Bride of Chucky

The ‘Burbs

Capote

Captain Phillips

The Chronicles of Riddick

A Cowgirl’s Story

Daddy Day Care

The Day After Tomorrow

Death Wish

Deep Rising

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Erin Brockovich

A Fantastic Woman

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Force Majeure

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hot Fuzz

How I Live Now

I am Legend

Jack Reacher

Jennifer’s Body

Jumanji (1995)

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Kick-Ass 2

Knock Knock

The Land Before Time

Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mechanic

Megamind

Milk

My Little Pony: The Movie

Pariah

Patch Adams

Pitch Black

The Producers (2005)

Riddick

Runaway Bride

Safe House

Saved!

Scooby-Doo

Seed of Chucky

Shaun of The Dead

Stonewall

Take This Waltz

To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

Tombstone

Up In The Air

Van Helsing

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

The Wedding Date

White Bird in a Blizzard

Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America

The World’s End