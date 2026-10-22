Disney Animated Sequel Fans Have Been Waiting for Gets Disappointing Update

One of the biggest complaints about Disney movies of late has been that they are feeling too dedicated to nostalgia and derivative of movies that were popular in the past. From the laundry list of Disney live-action remakes, many of which haven’t performed very well, to the myriad sequels that are constantly being rolled out (including sequels to the live-action remakes, such as with Lilo & Stitch 2, which is currently in the works), Disney does currently seem defined by its remakes and sequels, with a sprinkling of original films, such as the upcoming movie Hexed, in the mix. That only makes it all the more surprising that the beloved movie Encanto isn’t expected to be getting a sequel anytime soon, if ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Encanto was released in 2021, and it saw the return of Lin-Manuel Miranda to the world of Disney animated movies following the massive success of the first Moana movie. Encanto, like Moana, was packed with catchy original songs, beautiful visuals, and an actually unique narrative, although its reception was perhaps dinged somewhat by the fact that the movie industry, particularly when it came to theater-goers, was still picking up the pieces from the COVID-19 pandemic to a degree. Nevertheless, Encanto has remained a very popular Disney movie, especially when looking at the 2020s specifically, and that theoretically should mean a sequel being in the works. It’s just been confirmed by Disney that no such movie is in development, though.

Encanto Isn’t Getting a Sequel (Possibly Ever)

According to The Direct, Encanto 2 is not in development at Disney. About whether Encanto 2 had been discussed or greenlit, Walt Disney Animation Studios Creative Executive Yvett Merino specifically stated, “No, but I’m always here for it. Encanto is the first film that I produced, and it really holds a very special place in my heart because it’s about a Latino family in the forefront. So anything that has to do with the world of Encanto, I’m in for. What I’m really excited for now is the casita that’s opening up in Florida in the parks. They’re building a whole casita and an attraction there. I’m excited for that. But anything Encanto, I’m there for.”

Clearly, Merino remains interested in the possibility of an Encanto sequel, so this is far from off the table. However, it is surprising and not necessarily a great sign that, apparently, no conversations have even been had about such a project. News of there being no current progress on Encanto 2 has led to mixed responses from audiences, based on one X post that has received an array of comments. Whereas one comment says, “Heartbroken,” and another says, “All those characters in that film, and not even a spin-off. Kind of surprising,” two others say, “Does it really need a sequel” and “I mean good not every great movie needs a sequel.”

Others are pushing for a TV series rather than a movie, with one person writing, “It should be a Disney+ series. Let each family member have their own spotlight,” and another saying, “Good, it needs a series or some shorts instead. A sequel would just be straining for another story.” For now, though, it doesn’t seem like any sort of follow-up to the first movie is planned. It will be interesting to see whether that changes with time.

Would you want to see an Encanto sequel, whether that’s a movie or a TV series? Share your thoughts in the comments below.