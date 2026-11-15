Disney Boss Wants an Avengers-Inspired Team-Up for Iconic Animation Characters

It seems that an Avengers Assemble-style team-up has been on everyone’s minds recently, spanning genres and mediums (Crescent City 3, anyone?), with everyone wanting to bring together the best of the best to take on a new challenge or villain. And even Disney animation isn’t immune to the trendy desire, with Disney’s Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush admitting to thinking that the team-up style story could be a very cool way to bring some of the studio’s most iconic characters together.

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Collider’s Steve Weintraub got ahold of Bush at this year’s SCAD Savannah Film Festival, asking the award winner in charge of projects like Encanto and Zootopia, “What are the chances of doing an Avengers-style team-up with a number of Disney animated characters that somehow come together in one movie and work together to do something?” Bush responded, “I like the idea of that. I will not give you credit for it if we ever do it, but I like that idea.” The idea, while not entirely original, hearkens back in some ways to Wreck-It Ralph, which people loved—especially the aspect that had characters from across the stories’ universe coming together.

What’s Actually Coming Next For Disney Animation?

With the likes of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday seeming to have taken all the spotlight (though some has still been left for the live-action adaptation of Tangled), fans of the animated stories have been left a little adrift. But Bush says that there’s tons to look forward to on the horizon. “There is something we’ve actually been working on. It is a special set in the world of The Princess and the Frog. We are really moving on that right now. So, that’s actually in active production. That will be out to people soon. New songs. Original cast. It is pretty spectacular,” he said about one of the more exciting projects that’s coming to Disney+ soon.

There’s also more Wreck-It Ralph planned, with an attraction making its way to Tokyo. And we can’t forget the upcoming Zootopia 3, which is going to get Judy and Nick out of the city and on new adventures. When asked about his involvement in that particular project, Bush said, “This is something that is going to take a lot of time to get right. I think with any movie set in the world of Zootopia, Judy and Nick are going to be at the very center of that. I think people know at this point that we are going to introduce birds into the world of Zootopia, and I think this may be the first time that we travel outside the bounds of Zootopia City itself.”

There’s also Frozen 3 right around the corner; the threequel is scheduled to be released next year. And obviously, Hexed is the next big thing on the docket, hitting theaters on November 25th.

If you could team up any iconic Disney animated characters for the ultimate Doomsday-esque showdown, which would you pick? Let us know your choices in the comments.