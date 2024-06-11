Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Release Window Reportedly Revealed

Lilo & Stitch's new live-action movie has a release window at long last. The highly-anticipated Disney film will reportedly debut on Disney+ at sometime this year according to The Hollywood Reporter. Their breakdown of Lilo & Stitch highlights the long journey this movie has taken to getting onto the big screen. Back in 2018, the live-action remake was greenlit and so much changed since then. One worldwide health emergency later, things looked like they were getting on-track. Then, there was a fire in a trailer on-set. After that, the writers and actors strikes took place and now, fans are finally close to the big reveal.

One big thing for fans of Lilo & Stitch to look forward to is the return of voice actor Chris Sanders as the fan-favorite alien. Maia Kealoha is Lilo this time around with Elizebeth Agudong as Nani. David Kawena will be played by Kaput Dodoit. Zack Galifianakis nad Billy Magnussen are in the movie alongside Courtney B. Vance as well. Tia Carrere will play a role in the live-action movie after voicing her in the animated classic. (Her character's name is Mrs. Kekoa!) Amy Hill, who played Mrs. Hasagawa, is coming back for Lilo & Stitch as a new character named Tūtū.

What's Different About Lilo & Stitch This Time

(Photo: Disney)

Well, this time Lilo & Stitch are headed into the realm of live-action, for starters. In addition, there are some new characters to help tell the story. All of this is happening without sacrificing what made fans love Lilo & Stitch the first time around. One of those elements that viewers constantly reference online? Pleakley, Jumba and Cobra Bubbles. Billy Magnussen will play Pleakley in the upcoming live-action adaptation. Gamesradar managed to catch up with the actor before the film opens.

Magnussen had to tease a little of how the new Lilo & Stitch compares to the original. For the star, it's hard to comapre two very different mediums and the results those choices have on a piece of art. (He also syas that the animated version of Lilo & Stitch is one of his favorite movies. So, he's got a soft spot for it.)

"I don't think you can compare pieces of art to each other," Magnussen told the outlet. "I adored working with everyone in this. Rideback was the producing house making this film, and I did Aladdin with them. Again, it's a story about connection, and a kid trying to find a friend, and all you can do is approach a project like that with love. I am so grateful and honored to be a part of that project."

Are you excited to finally see the new Lilo & Stitch? Check out all the pop culture discussion on social media at @ComicBook!