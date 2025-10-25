Disney Officially Debunks Major Villain Rumor After Viral Claim Causes Backlash

Disney Villains have always been iconic, and some of the all-time Disney characters happen to be villains as well, but that’s shifted into overdrive over the past few years. These days, some Disney villains are more popular than the heroes, which is likely why a rumor started gaining so much traction regarding the removal of Disney villains from Disney theme parks. That rumor soon caused some substantial backlash, but now Disney has not only addressed that rumor but also debunked it, so Disney villains fans can rest easy.

The rumor in question is that villains wouldn’t be featured in Disney theme parks year-round, and that they would be disappearing from the parks after the Halloween season. An interaction with the Evil Queen at the park was connected to the rumor, as she seemed to indicate she wouldn’t be there after Halloween. Disney has now cleared things up with an official statement, and while characters do get rotated at times, villains are still going to be a big part of the parks.

In an emailed statement to Them.us from a representative, they wrote, “Villains are an important franchise to Disney. We are building an entire land at Walt Disney World around Villains. After Halloween, you may see fewer villains as we rotate characters by season (like Santa comes at holidays), but villains are not going away.”

When the representative was asked about the Evil Queen and if they would be staying at the parks after Halloween, they weren’t sure which characters would be rotated, and it just depends on the park’s specific needs or theming at the time. They wrote, “Honestly, I have no idea which ones are rotated. And it is different by park, depending on what their entertainment needs are. I have asked Entertainment for a list (so I would know if asked), but I don’t know when I will get that.”

The Evil Queen was celebrated among a number of X and TikTok posts for being fantastic at playing the character, but then one post had her telling someone to “go complain. Tell them you want me specifically all year round.” Another video then had her asking someone if they were “soaking up all of your time with me before the end of the Halloween season”, so you can see how some could have gotten the idea that villains weren’t going to be a continuing part of the park. That said, they are also in character and joking around with fans constantly, so it could have just been that as well.

Either way, we now know that for the foreseeable future, you will still see plenty of villains walking around the park. Granted, you might not see as many during times like Christmas, but you will still see some of your favorites, even if it isn’t specifically during Halloween.

