Disney+ Original Movie Returns to #1 in Streaming Charts

Way back in December, Encanto hit Disney+ after being released in theatres for about a month. Ever since then, the animated film has been a force to be reckoned with. Earlier this year, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" became the first Disney song since Aladdin's "A Whole New World" to top the Billboard charts. The movie also won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature as well as the Academy Award in the same category. Since its debut on Disney+, Encanto spent a long time dominating Netflix and every other streaming service. The movie was finally knocked out of the top spot when Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project was released, but the movie is back with a vengeance. According to the Nielsen charts, Encanto is once again the top-streaming film.

After Encanto, other chart-toppers are Turning Red (Disney+), Shrek Forever After (Netflix), Sing 2 (Amazon), All The Old Knives (Amazon), The Bubble (Netflix), The Adam Project (Netflix), Catch and Release (Netflix), Without a Paddle (Netflix), and Moana (Disney+).

The Encanto music was written by Hamilton scribe Lin-Manuel Miranda, who recently admitted that he didn't expect "We Don't Talk About Bruno" to be such a big hit. "I'm surprised it's 'Bruno,'" Miranda admitted of the song's success. "I feel like this is my 'Send in the Clowns,' which was the late Stephen Sondheim's biggest hit and probably the most random of an incredible career and life-making music. But I'll take it!"

Encanto follows the Madrigals, an extraordinary family in which each member "has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them – each child except Mirabel." Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, In the Heights) voices Mirabel, joined by María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel's grandmother Alma aka Abuela; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel's parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel's sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Others in the voice cast include Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel's aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel's cousins Dolores, Camil, and Antonio, respectively. John Leguizamo is also in the film as the infamous Uncle Bruno.

Encanto is still available to stream on Disney+.