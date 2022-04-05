Disney+ Removes Adult-Focused Movies Added by Mistake

Not so fast, Hot Shots: Disney+ has pulled a pair of 20th Century Studios movies after apparently adding them to the platform by mistake. Just days after Hot Shots! and Hot Shots! Part Deux unexpectedly became available to stream, the two 20th Century (formerly Fox) movies have disappeared from Disney+. (The Top Gun spoofs starring Charlie Sheen were not among the titles included on the streamer’s monthly listing of new additions to the Disney+ library for April 2022.) Also erroneously announced as coming soon in the U.S. was Jet Li’s Kiss of the Dragon, an R-rated Fox action-thriller that will stream on Disney+ in Canada on April 29.

“You mean to tell me that HOT SHOTS movie was streaming on Disney+ in the past 4 days ago and then it was removed last night,” one subscriber tweeted at Disney+ after noticing the missing movies. “Can you restore FOX movies on Disney+ soon?”

https://twitter.com/hagan_nicky/status/1511378162105602053

Wrote another Disney+ user, “Wait… @disneyplus removed Hot Shots and Hot Shots: Part Deux with @charliesheen? They have Daredevil and Punisher on there… makes absolutely no sense to me. What are parental controls for?”

https://twitter.com/AshleyEphraim/status/1511377175051907073

In March, Disney+ implemented new parental controls when adding mature-rated Marvel Television series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders. The platform prompted users to update their settings to access the TV-MA titles, which could be restricted to kid-proofed profiles locked by a PIN.

The accidental additions of Hot Shots! and Hot Shots! Part Deux comes after users discovered censored blood and violence in an episode of the TV-14-rated Marvel Studios series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Disney+ quickly restored the original version of the episode after the more kid-friendly alternate cut was uploaded by mistake.

New additions to Disney+ this month include Herbie: Fully Loaded, Disney+ Original movie Better Nate Than Never, Fox’s Chasing Mavericks, animation docu-series Sketchbook, and episodes of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, which exhibits scenes of bloody violence.

See the full list of every movie and television title coming to Disney+ in April 2022.

