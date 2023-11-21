The Naughty Nine Costume Designer Shares Disney+ Look Details

The Naughty Nine comes out tomorrow on Disney Channel and the world will get to meet the team planning a holiday heist. ComicBook.com spoke to the movie's costume designer Julia Caston about crafting the festive wardrobe for these daring kids. We had to start with a question about how to approach Christmas attire for the younger set. From there, once director Alberto Belli's vision has been communicated, it's just a matter of elevating the cool snow day official outfits for a legendary heist. Check out what Caston had to say about helping mold this world down below!

"How do I conceive it? Okay, so. Well, you know, I met with the director Alberto and I Listen to his concept and think what he wants to do with it. He was really interested in creating this kind of magical, elevated, special place that we had never seen before," Caston revealed. "He did that with the the scenery and just how his vision was very clear that he wanted it to be elevated. He wanted it to be on trend and he wanted it to have a little fashion. He wanted it to have a little like fabulousness, right? So taking that on, and then listening."

"Reading the script and everything, I just I just was like oh how do I make these characters pop a little bit? Let's get him a little edge. Let's give him a little fun. And ,I wanted the kid that watched it to think, 'That's cuter than the normal elf!' You know? I wanted them to feel. I've never seen a tracksuit elf for a or a racing suit elf. I wanted to take the characters that were being played by all these great actors and give them a little nuance," she added.

Caston continued, "So they all were different and they all felt like they had personality. And so that's, how I went about it was just like listen to Alberto's vision and then add to it. Or elevated it, you know? Just try to make it what he wanted."

What Makes The Naughty Nine Stand Out?

(Photo: Disney)

As out interview continued, we had to ask bout the main characters and their outfits. Winslow Fegley, Imogen Cohen and Ayden Elijah might all be on the same team. But, they've got a specific role to play in The Naughty Nine. As an added bonus, their characters also get another elf outfit to pull off this mission. Things have to start with Fegley's Andy though. He's the man with a plan to get back all their toys from Santa Claus.

"Okay, so. For Winslow, he's the ringleader, right? And I just wanted him to have a real like cool. I wanted to look a little cooler, a little George Clooney, a little like he's the ringleader. We want to know he's the ring leader," Caston shared. "I wanted it to look a little trendy, you know? So I did the hoodie and I did the track pants. And I did a more, based in like reality fashion for him. But, with the fun red and green fabrics and gold. There's gold threads through his fabrics as well. It just gives him a little magic, a little little elevation."

(Photo: Jonathan Wenk)

"Then, with Imogen, she plays this great, out there character who's taking risks and going for it. She loves the speed and crashes and stuff. So, I was like, 'you know, what better way to do that than to put her in a track, you know, in a racing suit?' I based it kind of off a Formula One racing suit," the costume designer detailed. "Because I thought, she's there and I wanted it to look streamlined and aerodynamic. So, a lot of her little costumes we made those patches that are kind of based on a race car driver and I thought it would really work for her."

"For Ayden, who plays Albert, we made his little light blue jacket because I was like, 'What is the cutest color?' What is the most sweet looking? That's actually based off of a baby I saw somewhere in England at the store. This little baby jacket. I was like, 'that's the cutest thing I've ever seen.' So, I just recreated it and added my own flare to it," Caston clarified. "For him, that light blue that I thought would pop so nicely in the snow. And, every character, I just took the details of what their characters were and what their objectives were and tried to ground it in their clothes."

What Happens In The Naughty Nine?

(Photo: Jonathan Wenk)

"Mischievous fifth grader Andy finds himself without a visit or presents from Santa on Christmas morning. Realizing he must have landed on the "naughty list" and feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a team of eight other "naughty listers" to help him execute an elaborate heist at the North Pole to get the presents they feel they deserve. Along the way, the group comes to realize that the very best way off the naughty list is to redirect their unique talents for good -- instead of mischief."

The Naughty Nine premieres on Disney Channel tomorrow and on Disney+ on Thanksgiving Day!

