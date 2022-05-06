Doctor Strange Needs an Avenger in New Multiverse of Madness Teaser

"This is going to be fun," says ex-Avenger Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in a new TV spot for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After the events of Avengers: Endgame and WandaVision, sorcerer Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) needs one of Earth's mightiest heroes to defend Multiverse-traversing teen America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). With the Avengers disassembled — Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) died saving the universe, and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) have retired — Strange recruits the Scarlet Witch to face a threat not born of sorcery. It's witchcraft.

Watch the new Doctor Strange 2 promo above.

In the Marvel Studios sequel directed by Spider-Man trilogy filmmaker Sam Raimi, the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes "a journey into the Multiverse" with variant versions of Strange and Wanda after the multiversal madness of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"You do see different iterations of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, and even Lizzie Olsen's character of Wanda Maximoff," Raimi teased in an interview with Fandango. "So, the actors have to play that. It's a great challenge for them and great fun to direct them playing these altered versions of themselves."

Asked about a potential Avenger-versus-Avenger showdown between Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, Raimi told Rolling Stone, "I think Wanda's magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn't have."

"If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves, there could be Doctor Strange out there that's more powerful than our Wanda," Raimi teased. "Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it's all a mixed bag of possibilities."

In Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens only in theaters May 6.