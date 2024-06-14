New Dora the Explorer Movie Casts Live-Action Diego

Dora the Explorer's live-action movie has inked Jacob Rodriguez to play Diego in the upcoming feature. Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado recently announced Samantha Lorraine as the new live-action version of our heroine. Now, Deadline reports that Nickelodeon and Paramount+ have found their pick for Dora's cousin Diego. Fans of the animated franchise have loved Diego since his introduction and Go, Diego, Go! Is its own successful spinoff on both Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Alberto Belli is directing the new movie for the streamer. Things are quickly coming together for Dora's live-action adventure.

Diego is heading off on an adventure with his cousin Dora to locate the mythical treasure of Sol Dorado. The Amazonian jungle will provide the setting for the new Paramount+ movie. But, as always, Dora and her friends aren't the only ones exploring the wilderness for treasure. (All of this casting is absolutely exciting. But, who will play Swiper the Fox?) It hasn't been all that long since Nickelodeon took Dora the Explorer to the world of movies. Back in t2019, Isabela Money was the titular explorer. Since the series' debut on Nick Jr. at the turn of the millennium, millions of kids have tuned-in to see what adventures await Dora and her pals.

(Photo: Paramount/Colton Haynes)

Dora & Diego Still Going Strong On Nickelodeon!

(Photo: Paramount+)

Over on Paramount+, the Dora the Explorer momentum continues full steam ahead. Just two months ago, Paramount announced that Dora was getting a second season of the animated preschool series. Dora's shows reach around 150 countries and is translated into 32 different languages. So, the brand-name is very strong for both the streamer and Nickelodeon. Fans will be delighted to get more adventures and revisit their favorites from the previous eigh-season run on Paramount+.

"Our audiences have embraced the new DORA series with open arms, and it's incredible how she continues to capture the imaginations of preschoolers around the world with her extraordinary rainforest adventures," wrote Ramsey Naito, President, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. "We can't wait for kids to discover all of the new fantastical places and colorful characters in the second season while learning and playing along with their good friend Dora."

"Kids and family programming is consistently one of the most popular genres on Paramount+ and we're thrilled that our audience has already embraced DORA," Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+ added. "It's an incredible opportunity to introduce this beloved character and iconic franchise to a whole new generation."

Do you like the choice for the new Diego? Check out @ComicBook for all of your pop culture discussion!