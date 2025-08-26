Upcoming Horror Movie has Hannibal Reunion and Three Fan-Favorite Stars

The television series Hannibal remains a high point in modern horror, a visually sumptuous and psychologically dense reimagining of Thomas Harris’ iconic characters. Developed by Bryan Fuller, the show distinguished itself with a bold vision that explored the complex and obsessive relationship between FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and the enigmatic forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen). Despite critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase, Hannibal concluded after three seasons, leaving a legacy of daring storytelling that pushed the boundaries of network television. Now, Fuller is poised to make his feature film directorial debut with a new horror project that reunites him with his iconic star. The upcoming film will see Mikkelsen in a leading role, and he will be joined by established horror favorites David Dastmalchian and Sigourney Weaver.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bloody Disgusting has unveiled the first look at Dust Bunny, a project that promises a unique blend of childhood fears and adult horror. The film follows an eight-year-old girl who, believing a monster under her bed has eaten her family, enlists the help of her mysterious neighbor to kill it. This neighbor, played by Mikkelsen, is a hitman who suspects the girl’s family may have been collateral damage in an attempt on his own life. Guilt-ridden, he takes the job, setting them on a path to confront both literal and figurative monsters. Dust Bunny is also described as a throwback to the horror films of the 1980s.

Dust Bunny Unites Three Horror Powerhouses

Image courtesy of Lionsgate via Bloody Disgusting

The casting of Dust Bunny immediately establishes its strong horror credentials by bringing together three actors with vast experience in the genre. Mikkelsen, while known for a wide range of roles, including Marvel’s Kaecilius, made an indelible mark on horror with his portrayal of Hannibal Lecter. His interpretation of the character was charming, elegant, and chillingly inhuman, creating a version of the iconic cannibal that stands distinct from Anthony Hopkins’ Oscar-winning performance.

Dastmalchian, in his turn, has steadily become one of the most reliable character actors in modern horror. His recent work includes standout performances in the critically acclaimed Late Night with the Devil, the Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman, and the Dracula-themed The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

The trio of horror talent is completed by the legendary Weaver, whose role as Ellen Ripley in the Alien franchise is foundational to the modern concept of the horror heroine. Her portrayal of Ripley across four films also redefined the female protagonist in action and science fiction, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Aliens. Beyond that franchise, she has explored the genre in films like the meta-horror classic The Cabin in the Woods and M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village.

Dusty Bunny will have its international premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2025. After that, the movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 5, 2025.

What is your favorite horror performance from Mads Mikkelsen, David Dastmalchian, or Sigourney Weaver? Let us know in the comments!