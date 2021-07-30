Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt's Jungle Cruise Featured On Disney D23 Magazine Cover

✖

Ahead of its premiere later this summer, Disney's upcoming Jungle Cruise movie has been revealed to be the cover story for the summer 2021 issue of Disney twenty-three magazine. Featured on the cover are stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt plus a wrap-around cover image on the back teasing the rapids that the titular ship will need to cross. It's unclear what type of coverage the film will have in the pages of the magazine but the official site promises their correspondent spoke with the "stars and creative team about turning the beloved Disney Parks favorite into a thrilling new movie." In addition to the movie, Disney twenty-three magazine will also bring news of changes to the ride at Disney parks.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that, like updates made to the Pirates of the Caribbean rides and a proposed redesign of Splash Mountain, Disney was making changes to the Jungle Cruise line to remove some of its more controversial elements. "At Disney Parks, we continue to look for ways to enhance classic attractions and elevate the experience for all of our guests," Disney announced on their official parks blog. "Today, we’re excited to share that we are building on the story of the Jungle Cruise at both Disneyland park at Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort to include new adventures that stay true to the experience we know and love – more humor, wildlife and skipper heart – and also reflect and value the diversity of the world around us."

Jungle Cruise sails onto the cover of the new issue of @DisneyD23 “Disney twenty-three” publication with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Beyond the Jungle Cruise, the latest Disney twenty-three magazine will pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm, including a poster of from every film the studio has produced from THX-1138 to Howard the Duck and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In addition the issue includes a talk with Loki's Tom Hiddleston, Cruella's Emma Thompson, and details of the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

Jungle Cruisewill be released on July 30th, premiering in theaters and simultaneously releasing on Disney+ as part of the Premier Access plan. This means that families will be able to skip a trip to the theater and pay a one-time $30 fee to watch the movie on Disney+ as many times as they want.