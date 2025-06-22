Peacock Now Streaming One of Dwayne Johnson’s Best (And Most Underrated) Movies

Peacock’s movie lineup is always evolving, with movies constantly being added to and removed from the streamer’s roster. This month, a fan-favorite action remake from the 2000s made its way to Peacock’s movie list that features one of the first real leading roles for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has since become one of the most well-known stars in Hollywood.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film in question is Walking Tall, Kevin Bray’s remake of the 1973 action classic of the same name. In this version of Walking Tall, Johnson stars as a former Special Forces Sergeant who returns to his home town to find it turned upside-down by a casino and drug ring. He takes it upon himself to clean things up.

Johnson has led some questionable films over the years, but Walking Tall is one of the two from his early acting days that a lot of folks still think highly of (The Rundown is the other). Despite the love, Walking Tall doesn’t always get the kind of attention it deserves as one of the better action films of the 2000s.

Play video

Walking Tall was added to Peacock’s movie lineup this month, giving fans a chance to revisit it or even discover it for the first time. This could put the movie in a new spotlight that it has long deserved.

If you want to check out Walking Tall on Peacock and don’t have a subscription, you can sign up for one here.

New Movies on Peacock

Walking Tall is one of the many films that were added to Peacock’s lineup at the beginning of June. You can find the full list of those early June movie additions below!

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert

Anna and The Apocalypse

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

Blue Crush

Bride of Chucky

The ‘Burbs

Capote

Captain Phillips

The Chronicles of Riddick

A Cowgirl’s Story

Daddy Day Care

The Day After Tomorrow

Death Wish

Deep Rising

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Erin Brockovich

A Fantastic Woman

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Force Majeure

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hot Fuzz

How I Live Now

I am Legend

Jack Reacher

Jennifer’s Body

Jumanji (1995)

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Kick-Ass 2

Knock Knock

The Land Before Time

Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mechanic

Megamind

Milk

My Little Pony: The Movie

Pariah

Patch Adams

Pitch Black

The Producers (2005)

Riddick

Runaway Bride

Safe House

Saved!

Scooby-Doo

Seed of Chucky

Shaun of The Dead

Stonewall

Take This Waltz

To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

Tombstone

Up In The Air

Van Helsing

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

The Wedding Date

White Bird in a Blizzard

Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America

The World’s End