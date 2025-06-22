Peacock Now Streaming One of Dwayne Johnson’s Best (And Most Underrated) Movies

Peacock’s movie lineup is always evolving, with movies constantly being added to and removed from the streamer’s roster. This month, a fan-favorite action remake from the 2000s made its way to Peacock’s movie list that features one of the first real leading roles for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has since become one of the most well-known stars in Hollywood.
The film in question is Walking Tall, Kevin Bray’s remake of the 1973 action classic of the same name. In this version of Walking Tall, Johnson stars as a former Special Forces Sergeant who returns to his home town to find it turned upside-down by a casino and drug ring. He takes it upon himself to clean things up.
Johnson has led some questionable films over the years, but Walking Tall is one of the two from his early acting days that a lot of folks still think highly of (The Rundown is the other). Despite the love, Walking Tall doesn’t always get the kind of attention it deserves as one of the better action films of the 2000s.
Walking Tall was added to Peacock’s movie lineup this month, giving fans a chance to revisit it or even discover it for the first time. This could put the movie in a new spotlight that it has long deserved.
If you want to check out Walking Tall on Peacock and don’t have a subscription, you can sign up for one here.
New Movies on Peacock
Walking Tall is one of the many films that were added to Peacock’s lineup at the beginning of June. You can find the full list of those early June movie additions below!
