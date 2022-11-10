The Rock Reveals First Look at JK Simmons as Santa Claus in Red One

Dwayne Johnson gave fans a look at what JK Simmons is bringing to the table as Santa Claus in Red One. The new movie with Amazon stars The Rock and Chris Evans in some holiday action. You can't really have a Christmas movie with Santa himself and it looks like Simmons is having a wonderful time being Old Saint Nick. On Instagram, Johnson is keeping the fans informed of the big milestones as they happen. As is the case with a lot of the star's movies, he's teasing big action sequences and multiple locations in Red One. The last time he was on social media was a bit to congratulate his co-star Evans on nabbing the title of Sexiest Man Alive. (Although, he would opt to share the distinction if that's cool with the Captain America star.) The Holidays are quickly approaching and a lot of households will be anticipating Red One. Check out Santa for yourself down below!

On Instagram, he talked up the new movie. "AWESOME & SO MUCH FUN to officially start the production of our new Christmas franchise, known as "RED ONE" And introducing the one and only, Santa Claus – played by the one and only Academy Award winner, JK Simmons – who can also pass as my twin," he wrote. "This is a massive globe trotting & fun movie that brings Christmas home to you and your families in a way that you've never seen before. Directed by Jake Kasdan (director of our JUMANJI movies) Let's shoot."

Who Else Is Involved With Red One?

It's clear the Johnson believes in his vision for this franchise has serious potential. Christmas movies have a way of hanging around for a long time. If a studio could find a way to annualize the series, you could see people coming back for more in the way that The Santa Clause franchise did back in the day. Whatever the case, it seems like a sure bet that people are going to turn out for The Rock and Chris Evans in whatever they do next. Here's what Johnson had to say about his friend and director Kasdan down below.

"Cool to see all your reactions to this big Jake Kasdan news directing our next @sevenbucksprod movie ~ RED ONE. Jake directed our two JUMANJI movies which grossed nearly $2 BILLION at the global box office and delivered a big ass package of FUN & JOY to families around the world," Johnson wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the filmmaker for his previous successes with Jumanji. "Our storyline is top secret but what I'll share is, we are building out a universe of very cool CHRISTMAS LORE and BAD ASSERY all in one. It's BIG. It's ORIGINAL. It's FUN. It's Christmas. Pre production has already begun and we start filming summer 2022. Thanks everyone for the excitement, we're pumped too. RED ONE."

