Fast & Furious 10: Vin Diesel Teases “Completing the Mythology” in Final Films





Fast & Furious 10 star Vin Diesel says that the final films will end up “completing the mythology.” Now, the actor is no stranger to sharing short snapshots of his life on social media. On Instagram, he posted a long message along with a picture of Dom Toretto. In the paragraph, he talked about why he’s been gone from social media for a while. Diesel is hard at work hammering out the details of Fast 10. Reports have swirled about casting and Jason Momoa has confirmed that he’s playing the bad guy this time around. So, there’s clearly a lot riding on this swan song for the family that viewers have come to adore. Everyone gets a nod here as Fast 10 could end up being a wild assortment of talent not seen in Hollywood since Avengers: Endgame. Check out what the star had to say in the post down below.

“Good morning planet… I know I haven’t posted in a minute, when people in the world suffer I tend to pull back from the shallow acts of social media,” Diesel began. “However, I know there are many of you who really sincerely wait to hear from me and to know where my state of mind lies. I am approaching the finale of the first saga… that is Fast. It is very intense, although god has brought such incredible talent to assist me in completing this mythology, I can’t help but to reminisce… you all have been a part of this journey.”

He continued, “You all have been a part of this family. I can’t believe that universal studios is committed to a two part finale… their support and belief in this mythology surprises me and makes me smile. There are angels coming to this mythology that will make you all smile. Haha. I love you all… and I from the bottom of my soul, hope to make you proud.”

Comicbook.com spoke to Diesel about the 10th and 11th movies filming back to back. “It is back-to-back,” he explained to us. “The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what’s different about this release is that we’re a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I’m doing these interviews and it’s bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I’m celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate.”

