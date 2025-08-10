Pedro Pascal’s 2025 Action Movie Just Hit HBO Max

One of the most unique action movies of this year has finally hit HBO Max, and the movie happens to star Pedro Pascal. The movie follows an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teenage punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector as their stories all find a way to interconnect. The strange movie takes place in the year 1987 in Oakland, California and also happens to star Ben Mendelsohn and Jay Ellis, and features appearances by Tom Hanks, Normani, the late Angus Cloud, and Dominique Thorne. While the film was well-received among critics, earning a 74% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and an impressive 89% Popcornmeter score from audiences, the movie never took off at the box office.

So, what is the movie in question? None other than Freaky Tales. The film, which hails from Captain Marvel directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, only received a limited release in movie theaters from Lionsgate, with reports stating it was released in a little over 300 theaters domestically. Not only did Boden and Fleck direct the film, but they also wrote the movie that is described as a series of interconnected stories that features changing aspect ratios and visual styles inspired by Oakland in the 1980s.

Pedro Pascal is one of the most notable actors of the past few years. While the actor has been around Hollywood for a long time, having appeared on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and various Law & Order shows early on in his career, his star didn’t truly take off until his role in Game of Thrones as Oberyn Martell. Since then, Pascal has become one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, with his star exploding after he signed on for Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian, where he plays the titular role. Most recently, Pascal has starred in The Last of Us for HBO Max and The Fantastic Four: First Steps for Marvel Studios.

While Freaky Tales isn’t a blockbuster, it’s another unique tale for Pascal, who seems driven to a vast variety of projects. The cast is full of talented actors, and the genre-bending movie is described as “a multi-track mixtape of colorful characters — an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector — on a collision course in a fever dream of showdowns and battles.” In the movie, Pascal plays Clint, the debt collector who takes on a disastrous job.

The movie made its official debut at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, where it was positively received by critics in attendance. During the film’s premiere, co-writer and co-director Ryan Fleck dubbed the movie his “12-year-old-fantasy of a movie.” It wasn’t about making a movie with a specific cast, despite landing a stellar ensemble, nor was it because of the subject matter. Fleck simply wanted to see his crazy dream of Freaky Tales realized on the big screen for his own sake. Now the film is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max for audiences to watch and enjoy at home.