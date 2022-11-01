Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Revealed
25 Days of Christmas is coming up on FreeForm and they've released a full schedule. On Thursday, December 1 the entire month gets started at 7 AM The Simpson. If you can't wait, on November, 21 will feature Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Past ABC.com and ABC app will feature the unlocked channel. You don't even need a sign-in. All the favorites are in tow with Toy Story, Daddy's Home 2, Frozen II, Last Christmas, and Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas. If you love the holiday, get amped, check out the full lineup down below!
"It's the most wonderful time of the year! The holiday season means only one thing – Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas! Don't miss holiday favorites including Home Alone, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer December 1-25 on Freeform," the site said. "So pour yourself an eggnog and grab a plate of cookies, Christmas is practically here."
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Get ready for @25Days with this merry lineup. Watch December 1-25, only on @freeformtv. #25DaysOfChristmas pic.twitter.com/RUT9L2yTwM— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) November 1, 2022
Sunday, Dec. 25
7:00 a.m. – "Home Alone"
9:30 a.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
12:00 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"
1:00 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
2:00 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"
2:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"
4:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
7:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
9:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"
11:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
Saturday, Dec. 24
7:00 a.m. – "Love the Coopers"
9:30 a.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)
12:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
2:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
4:40 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"
5:45 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
6:50 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"
7:20 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"
9:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
12:00 a.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
Friday, Dec. 23
7:00 a.m. – "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"
7:30 a.m. – "Home Alone"
10:00 a.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
12:40 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)
3:20 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
5:00 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)
7:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"
9:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
12:00 a.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
Thursday, Dec. 22
7:00 a.m. – "Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws"
9:00 a.m. – "The Search for Santa Paws"
11:00 a.m. – "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups"
1:00 p.m. – "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"
1:30 p.m. – "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas"
3:00 p.m. – "Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas"
4:30 p.m. – "The Star" (2017)
6:30 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"
7:30 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"
8:00 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
9:00 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)
11:00 p.m. – "Prep & Landing" (Disney Animation)
11:30 p.m. – "Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice" (Disney Animation)
12:00 a.m. – "The Star" (2017)
Wednesday, Dec. 21
7:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"
10:30 a.m. – "Last Christmas"
1:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"
3:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
6:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
8:00 p.m. – "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" (Disney Animated)
8:30 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"
9:00 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
10:00 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"
12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"
Tuesday, Dec. 20
7:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"
10:30 a.m. – "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas"
12:00 p.m. – "Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas"
1:30 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
3:30 p.m. – "Home Alone"
6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
8:30 p.m. – "Last Christmas"
12:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"
Monday, Dec. 19
7:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"
10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"
11:30 a.m. – "Home Alone"
2:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
4:30 p.m. – "Scrooged"
6:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"
8:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
12:00 a.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
Sunday, Dec. 18
7:00 a.m. – "Cricket on the Hearth"
8:00 a.m. – "Call Me Claus"
10:00 a.m. – "The Santa Clause"
12:10 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
2:40 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
4:45 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)
6:45 p.m. – "Home Alone"
9:15 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
11:55 p.m. – "Scrooged"
Saturday, Dec. 17
7:00 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)
7:30 a.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)
10:00 a.m. – "Home Alone"
12:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
3:10 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
5:15 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
6:55 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)
8:55 p.m. – "Home Alone"
11:25 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
Friday, Dec. 16
7:00 a.m. – "It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie"
9:00 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)
9:30 a.m. – "Prep & Landing" (Disney Animation)
10:00 a.m. – "Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice" (Disney Animation)
10:30 a.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"
12:30 p.m. – "Home Alone"
3:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
5:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"
7:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
10:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
12:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"
Thursday, Dec. 15
7:00 a.m. – "Call Me Claus"
10:30 a.m. – "The Simpsons"
12:00 p.m. – "The Perfect Holiday"
2:00 p.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"
4:00 p.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"
6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"
8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
12:00 a.m. – "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"
Wednesday, Dec. 14
7:00 a.m. – "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist"
10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"
11:30 a.m. – "Almost Christmas"
2:00 p.m. – "The Perfect Holiday"
4:00 p.m. – "The Preacher's Wife"
6:30 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)
9:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"
Tuesday, Dec. 13
7:00 a.m. – "Mister Magoo's Christmas Carol" – Freeform Premiere
8:00 a.m. – "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"
8:30 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)
10:30 a.m. – "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"
11:30 a.m. – "Home Alone"
2:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
4:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"
6:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
9:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
12:00 a.m. – "Snowglobe"
Monday, Dec. 12
7:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"
10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"
1:00 p.m. – "Home for the Holidays" (1995)
3:30 p.m. – "Last Christmas"
6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"
8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
12:00 a.m. – "Christmas Cupid"
Sunday, Dec. 11
7:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"
9:00 a.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"
11:05 a.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"
1:10 p.m. – "Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas"
2:40 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
4:45 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"
6:55 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
9:25 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
11:30 p.m. – "Last Christmas" – Freeform Premiere
Saturday, Dec. 10
7:00 a.m. – "Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws"
9:05 a.m. – "The Search for Santa Paws"
11:05 a.m. – "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups"
1:10 p.m. – "Home Alone"
3:40 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
6:20 p.m. – "Frozen" (Disney Animated)
8:50 p.m. – "Frozen II" (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere
11:00 p.m. – "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere
11:30 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)
Friday, Dec. 9
7:00 a.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"
9:05 a.m. – "Home Alone"
11:35 a.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
2:15 p.m. – "Toy Story" (Disney-Pixar)
4:15 p.m. – "Toy Story 2" (Disney-Pixar)
6:20 p.m. – "Toy Story 3" (Disney-Pixar)
8:50 p.m. – "Toy Story 4" (Disney-Pixar)
11:00 p.m. – "Toy Story That Time Forgot" (Disney-Pixar)
11:30 p.m. – "Home Alone"
Thursday, Dec. 8
7:00 a.m. – "Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House"
10:30 a.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"
12:30 p.m. – "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas"
2:00 p.m. – "Prancer Returns"
4:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"
8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
12:00 a.m. – "Christmas in Boston"
Wednesday, Dec. 7
7:00 a.m. – "Home Alone 3"
10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"
11:30 a.m. – "Home Alone"
2:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
4:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"
6:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
9:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"
Tuesday, Dec. 6
7:00 a.m. – "Stealing Christmas"
10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"
12:00 p.m. – "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist"
2:00 p.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"
4:00 p.m. – "Scrooged"
6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"
8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
12:00 a.m. – "Snow 2: Brain Freeze"
Monday, Dec. 5
7:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"
10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"
11:30 a.m. – "Holiday in Handcuffs"
1:35 p.m. – "Daddy's Home 2"
3:45 p.m. – "Home Alone"
6:15 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
8:55 p.m. – "Scrooged"
12:00 a.m. – "Snow"
Sunday, Dec. 4
7:00 a.m. – "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"
8:05 a.m. – "Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws"
10:10 a.m. – "The Search for Santa Paws"
12:15 p.m. – "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups"
2:20 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
4:00 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"
5:05 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"
5:35 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
6:40 p.m. – "Home Alone"
9:10 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
11:50 p.m. – "Daddy's Home 2"
Saturday, Dec. 3
7:00 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)
7:30 a.m. – "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas"
9:00 a.m. – "Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas"
10:30 a.m. – "The Star" (2017)
12:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"
2:40 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
5:10 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
7:15 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)
9:15 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
10:20 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"
10:50 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"
11:55 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
Friday, Dec. 2
7:00 a.m. – "The Preacher's Wife"
9:30 a.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"
11:35 a.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)
2:15 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
4:20 p.m. – "Home Alone"
6:50 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
9:30 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)
11:30 p.m. – "The Star" (2017)
1:30 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)
Thursday, Dec. 1
7:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"
10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"
11:30 a.m. – "The Santa Clause"
1:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
4:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"
8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"