Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Revealed

By Aaron Perine

25 Days of Christmas is coming up on FreeForm and they've released a full schedule. On Thursday, December 1 the entire month gets started at 7 AM The Simpson. If you can't wait, on November, 21 will feature Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Past ABC.com and ABC app will feature the unlocked channel. You don't even need a sign-in. All the favorites are in tow with Toy Story, Daddy's Home 2, Frozen II, Last Christmas, and Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas. If you love the holiday, get amped, check out the full lineup down below! 

"It's the most wonderful time of the year! The holiday season means only one thing – Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas! Don't miss holiday favorites including Home Alone, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer December 1-25 on Freeform," the site said. "So pour yourself an eggnog and grab a plate of cookies, Christmas is practically here."

Will you be watching this holiday event? Let us know down in the comments!

Sunday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. – "Home Alone"

9:30 a.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

1:00 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

2:00 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

2:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

4:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

7:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

9:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

11:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

prevnext

Saturday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. – "Love the Coopers"

9:30 a.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

12:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

2:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

4:40 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

5:45 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

6:50 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

7:20 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

9:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

12:00 a.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

prevnext

Friday, Dec. 23

7:00 a.m. – "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"

7:30 a.m. – "Home Alone"

10:00 a.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:40 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

3:20 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

5:00 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

7:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

9:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

prevnext

Thursday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. – "Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws"

9:00 a.m. – "The Search for Santa Paws"

11:00 a.m. – "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups"

1:00 p.m. – "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"

1:30 p.m. – "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas"

3:00 p.m. – "Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas"

4:30 p.m. – "The Star" (2017)

6:30 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

7:30 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

8:00 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

9:00 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

11:00 p.m. – "Prep & Landing" (Disney Animation)

11:30 p.m. – "Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice" (Disney Animation)

12:00 a.m. – "The Star" (2017)

prevnext

Wednesday, Dec. 21

7:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

10:30 a.m. – "Last Christmas"

1:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

3:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

6:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

8:00 p.m. – "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" (Disney Animated)

8:30 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

9:00 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

10:00 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"

prevnext

Tuesday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"

10:30 a.m. – "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas"

12:00 p.m. – "Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas"

1:30 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

3:30 p.m. – "Home Alone"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

8:30 p.m. – "Last Christmas"

12:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

prevnext

Monday, Dec. 19

7:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"

10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"

11:30 a.m. – "Home Alone"

2:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

4:30 p.m. – "Scrooged"

6:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

8:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

12:00 a.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

prevnext

Sunday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. – "Cricket on the Hearth"

8:00 a.m. – "Call Me Claus"

10:00 a.m. – "The Santa Clause"

12:10 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

2:40 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

4:45 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

6:45 p.m. – "Home Alone"

9:15 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

11:55 p.m. – "Scrooged"

prevnext

Saturday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

7:30 a.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

10:00 a.m. – "Home Alone"

12:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

3:10 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

5:15 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

6:55 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

8:55 p.m. – "Home Alone"

11:25 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

prevnext

Friday, Dec. 16

7:00 a.m. – "It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie"

9:00 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

9:30 a.m. – "Prep & Landing" (Disney Animation)

10:00 a.m. – "Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice" (Disney Animation)

10:30 a.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"

12:30 p.m. – "Home Alone"

3:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

5:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

7:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

10:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

12:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"

prevnext

Thursday, Dec. 15

7:00 a.m. – "Call Me Claus"

10:30 a.m. – "The Simpsons"

12:00 p.m. – "The Perfect Holiday"

2:00 p.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

4:00 p.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"

prevnext

Wednesday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. – "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist"

10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"

11:30 a.m. – "Almost Christmas"

2:00 p.m. – "The Perfect Holiday"

4:00 p.m. – "The Preacher's Wife"

6:30 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

9:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"

prevnext

Tuesday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. – "Mister Magoo's Christmas Carol" – Freeform Premiere

8:00 a.m. – "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"

8:30 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

10:30 a.m. – "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"

11:30 a.m. – "Home Alone"

2:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

4:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

6:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

9:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

12:00 a.m. – "Snowglobe"

prevnext

Monday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"

10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"

1:00 p.m. – "Home for the Holidays" (1995)

3:30 p.m. – "Last Christmas"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "Christmas Cupid"

prevnext

Sunday, Dec. 11

7:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

9:00 a.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"

11:05 a.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

1:10 p.m. – "Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas"

2:40 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

4:45 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

6:55 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

9:25 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

11:30 p.m. – "Last Christmas" – Freeform Premiere

prevnext

Saturday, Dec. 10

7:00 a.m. – "Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws"

9:05 a.m. – "The Search for Santa Paws"

11:05 a.m. – "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups"

1:10 p.m. – "Home Alone"

3:40 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

6:20 p.m. – "Frozen" (Disney Animated)

8:50 p.m. – "Frozen II" (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere

11:00 p.m. – "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

prevnext

Friday, Dec. 9

7:00 a.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"

9:05 a.m. – "Home Alone"

11:35 a.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

2:15 p.m. – "Toy Story" (Disney-Pixar)

4:15 p.m. – "Toy Story 2" (Disney-Pixar)

6:20 p.m. – "Toy Story 3" (Disney-Pixar)

8:50 p.m. – "Toy Story 4" (Disney-Pixar)

11:00 p.m. – "Toy Story That Time Forgot" (Disney-Pixar)

11:30 p.m. – "Home Alone"

prevnext

Thursday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – "Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House"

10:30 a.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"

12:30 p.m. – "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas"

2:00 p.m. – "Prancer Returns"

4:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "Christmas in Boston"

prevnext

Wednesday, Dec. 7

7:00 a.m. – "Home Alone 3"

10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"

11:30 a.m. – "Home Alone"

2:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

4:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

6:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

9:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"

prevnext

Tuesday, Dec. 6

7:00 a.m. – "Stealing Christmas"

10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"

12:00 p.m. – "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist"

2:00 p.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

4:00 p.m. – "Scrooged"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "Snow 2: Brain Freeze"

prevnext

Monday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"

10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"

11:30 a.m. – "Holiday in Handcuffs"

1:35 p.m. – "Daddy's Home 2"

3:45 p.m. – "Home Alone"

6:15 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

8:55 p.m. – "Scrooged"

12:00 a.m. – "Snow"

prevnext

Sunday, Dec. 4

7:00 a.m. – "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"

8:05 a.m. – "Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws"

10:10 a.m. – "The Search for Santa Paws"

12:15 p.m. – "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups"

2:20 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

4:00 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

5:05 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

5:35 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

6:40 p.m. – "Home Alone"

9:10 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

11:50 p.m. – "Daddy's Home 2"

prevnext

Saturday, Dec. 3

7:00 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

7:30 a.m. – "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas"

9:00 a.m. – "Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas"

10:30 a.m. – "The Star" (2017)

12:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

2:40 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

5:10 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

7:15 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

9:15 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

10:20 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

10:50 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

11:55 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

prevnext

Friday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. – "The Preacher's Wife"

9:30 a.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

11:35 a.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

2:15 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

4:20 p.m. – "Home Alone"

6:50 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

9:30 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

11:30 p.m. – "The Star" (2017)

1:30 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

prevnext

Thursday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"

10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"

11:30 a.m. – "The Santa Clause"

1:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

4:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

0comments

8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"

prev
Start the Conversation

of