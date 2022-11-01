Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Revealed

25 Days of Christmas is coming up on FreeForm and they've released a full schedule. On Thursday, December 1 the entire month gets started at 7 AM The Simpson. If you can't wait, on November, 21 will feature Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Past ABC.com and ABC app will feature the unlocked channel. You don't even need a sign-in. All the favorites are in tow with Toy Story, Daddy's Home 2, Frozen II, Last Christmas, and Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas. If you love the holiday, get amped, check out the full lineup down below!

"It's the most wonderful time of the year! The holiday season means only one thing – Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas! Don't miss holiday favorites including Home Alone, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer December 1-25 on Freeform," the site said. "So pour yourself an eggnog and grab a plate of cookies, Christmas is practically here."

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Get ready for @25Days with this merry lineup. Watch December 1-25, only on @freeformtv. #25DaysOfChristmas pic.twitter.com/RUT9L2yTwM — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) November 1, 2022

