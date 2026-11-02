Frozen Sequel Changes Confirmed By Disney Boss, But They’re the Right Decisions

Is it premature to be talking about Frozen 4 before Frozen 3 is even out yet? Perhaps not, especially if we’re talking about both being parts of one big, sprawling epic, which was what we were led to believe in 2023. That’s a tactic that doesn’t often work well, unless there are books involved, like The Lord of the Rings. Both Back to the Future II and The Matrix Reloaded, shot back-to-back with their respective threequels, ended on cliffhangers that annoyed fans at the time, though many have come around since. Avengers: Infinity War proved fans may be more ready for it now, but nonetheless, the next Frozen sequels sound like they’ll be more standalone than originally implied.

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Collider talked to Disney head of animation Jared Bush recently, and he clarified that while they are thinking about the larger emotional arc of the whole series through parts 3 and 4, the goal is for each movie to have its own satisfying story, as opposed to one tale split in half. Rather than coming up with a cliffhanger, Bush says, “I think you have to have a rough sense of emotionally where you want your characters to go…The plot behind that, at least for me, is secondary to the character journey.”

The Emotional Journey of the Frozen Saga Connects Them All

IMAGE COURTESY OF DISNEY

The original plan to bring the third and fourth installments out close together has changed, he notes, because, “we want to make sure that Frozen 3 is the best movie it can possibly be, so that when you get to the end of the movie, do you feel like you’ve watched a complete story? That it feels like something that feels fulfilling.” He hastens to add, though, that “That doesn’t always mean that everything is buttoned up.”

Frozen 4 is being looked at as a potential end point, though the Toy Story saga serves as proof that even perfect-seeming endings can be added to. Frozen 3 will involve Anna and Kristoff’s wedding, as well as a “mysterious new member” of the family. Frozen 4 could then potentially be about Anna and Kristoff’s children breaking the generational cycle and having a comfortable, happy childhood as siblings in a way that Anna and Elsa couldn’t. Unusually for a cinematic franchise four installments in, Frozen is also a musical, which adds to the challenge of drawing out an arc. As Bush says, “All of our characters for our movies sing about the most important thing in their life. You have to then believe, in the future story, there’s a new, most important thing in their life for them to sing about. That means there’s a lot of character journey to work out.”

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Disney animated features often go through a lot of changes during production — most notoriously, The Emperor’s New Groove went from being a dramatic musical to a comedy. Tying the plot of Frozen 3 very specifically to its sequel would make on-the-fly adjustments much harder. “If you’re so rigid on what 4 might look like,” says Bush, “then it could stifle you, and that’s not something that I want to do.” In other words, perhaps, if you wanna build a sequel…then when it comes to preconceptions, let it go. Making each individual movie the best it can be as a standalone, with an eye to the larger arc, is what Marvel used to do that made their movies so well-liked. They’ve lost a bit of their mojo on that, but Frozen has far fewer moving parts when it comes to story.

Is Disney’s decision cool with you? Or does it make you hot that it’s not one bigger story? Slide into comments, and let it flow.