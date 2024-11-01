Game of Thrones Movie in the Works at Warner Bros., But What Will It Be About?

The world of Game of Thrones continues to expand with news of a movie in the works. The HBO original series concluded in 2019, but that wasn’t the end of our time in Westeros. Several spinoffs have been in different stages of development, with House of the Dragon being the first to make it to the premium network. But why settle for the small screen when you can put Game of Thrones in front of a larger audience? That appears to be the thinking at Warner Bros. According to The Hollywood Reporter, WB is in the very early stages of development on a Game of Thrones feature film.

The Game of Thrones movie reportedly doesn’t have a director, writer, or cast attached, demonstrating just how early the project is in its development cycle. This represents a change for Warner Bros., which has previously resisted the urge to explore its properties on the big screen. The thinking makes sense since moviegoers would directly compete with HBO and Max, depriving WB of subscribers. The Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss originally wanted to end the series with three movies, and creator George R.R. Martin said ideas for a movie were kicked around in 2014, with HBO resisting. Apparently, HBO has changed its mind after Casey Bloys became head of the network, with Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy running Warner Bros. Pictures.

The only question is what period of time would a Game of Thrones movie focus on?

Robert’s Rebellion would make a perfect Game of Thrones movie

Game of Thrones touched on it at different points, but there aren’t many periods in Game of Thrones history more beloved by fans than Robert’s Rebellion. Thanks to Bran Stark, viewers got to see an important moment in Robert’s Rebellion during the seventh season of Game of Thrones. The rebellion was caused by Rhaegar Targaryen “kidnapping” Lyanna Stark, who was betrothed to Robert Baratheon, Ned Stark’s close friend. As we learned, Rhaegar didn’t kidnap Lyanna; they were madly in love.

Flashbacks in Game of Thrones revealed that after King Aerys II, aka the Mad King, and his son Rhaegar were defeated, Ned Stark reunited with his sister Lyanna on her deathbed. Ned discovers his sister is pregnant, and Lyanna gives birth to a baby boy. She makes Ned promise not to let Robert know she gave birth, because Robert would have the boy executed. Instead, Ned takes the boy as his own, and he would eventually grow up to be Jon Snow, the Prince That Was Promised.

A Robert’s Rebellion movie can include key Game of Thrones characters

A Game of Thrones movie focused on Robert’s Rebellion has many advantages: familiar characters (Ned Stark, Robert Baratheon, Lannisters, and Martells), a tragic love story (Prince Rhaegar and Lynna Stark), and key conflicts in Westeros (Battle of the Trident, Death of the Mad King, Crowning of King Robert, and Birth of Jon Stark). What Robert’s Rebellion also has as an advantage is the ability to stretch it into a trilogy of movies. There’s enough content to really milk the Game of Thrones story if there is enough of an audience for it.

Fans could also have the opportunity to know Rhaeger and Lynna, two important figures in Game of Thrones history. Their love story helps shape all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, and it would be interesting to follow the younger versions of Ned Stark, Robert Baratheon, Tywin and Jamie Lannister, etc.

It’s worth keeping in mind there is still Game of Thrones content on TV for fans to keep up with. House of the Dragon concluded its second season earlier this year, and another prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is set to premiere in 2025.