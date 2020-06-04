Ghostbusters Cast Reunion Teased on Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart

✖

Who ya gonna Zoom call? The cast of Ghostbusters will video call into host Josh Gad's YouTube series Reunited Apart on Monday, June 8, exactly 36 years after the release of director Ivan Reitman's supernatural comedy that starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Harold Ramis as a crew of Ghostbusters hired to rid New York City of paranormal threats. Gad revealed the Ghostbusters edition of Reunited Apart when Ray Parker Jr's iconic theme song, "Ghostbusters," played over the closing seconds of One Zoom to Rule Them All, the latest episode of the hit YouTube series that reunited cast and crew from across the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

A guest list for Gad's Ghostbusters episode has not been revealed. Murray, Aykroyd, and Hudson are expected to appear as they will reprise their original roles in the Jason Reitman-directed Ghostbusters: Afterlife alongside Sigourney Weaver, who played hauntee Dana Barrett, and Annie Potts, who played Ghostbusters secretary Janine Melnitz in both 1984's Ghostbusters and 1989's Ghostbusters II.

Ghostbusters also starred Rick Moranis as the bumbling Louis Tully and William Atherton as snooty Environmental Protection Agency inspector Walter Peck.

In Afterlife, canonically the third film in the franchise, single mother Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two children, Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), relocate to the sleepy town of Summerville, Oklahoma, where they uncover a connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather's secret legacy. Along with seismologist and school teacher Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd), the family will investigate ties to the vanquished Gozer, sparking a new generation of Ghostbusters.

The threequel will pay tribute to the late Ramis, whose Egon Spengler is revealed as Phoebe and Trevor's mysterious grandfather.

"Jason Reitman wrote a beautiful, heartfelt script that takes the real DNA from the first two movies and transfers that directly to the third, the next generation. It hands the legacy off to a new generation of stars, and players, and actors, and characters," producer Aykroyd said during a prior appearance on The Greg Hill Show. "It was really exciting working around this new idea, a new take on the story which Jason — who's a really incredible and fine filmmaker — came up with. So I'm pretty excited."

The new movie is "gonna be scary, it’s gonna be thought-provoking, it’s gonna be very heartfelt," Aykyord added. "You'll feel it, if you have loved ones that you miss and that you've lost, and you want to get back with. It'll be very evocative that way."

Gad's Reunited Apart, a fundraising effort launched amid the coronavirus pandemic, previously reunited the cast and crew of other beloved films from the 1980s, including The Goonies, Back to the Future and Splash.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was previously delayed from July 10, 2020, and will now release in theaters March 5, 2021.

