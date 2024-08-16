Glen Powell Shares DC & Marvel Casting Updates

Twisters blew through theaters this summer and Glen Powell has an update on Marvel and DC castings. Talking to The Playlist, the Hollywood heartthrob revealed that Kevin Feige and James Gunn haven’t reached out to him just yet. Powell told The Discourse Podcast that he loved Deadpool & Wolverine but the MCU hasn’t come knocking just yet. There’s still time for film fans, but it seems like we’re going to have to wait for whatever eventual superhero role Powell will end up taking on. Check out what he had to say on the podcast right here.

The Twisters star shocked the panel when he said, “You know I’ve never gotten a call from DC or Marvel. but I’m a fan of everything they do. I just saw Deadpool & Wolverine. I freaking had a blast. I think what Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds did with that is extraordinary and just such a fun flavor for audiences. And I cheer for them, and I love what [they do.]”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Glen Powell reveals what superhero he’d like to play.

“I think James Gunn, Peter Safran, and what they’re doing at DC— I think it’s going to be really, really good for that business,” he added. “So, it’s like, yeah, I cheer them all on. I’m a big fan of the movies.” So comic book movie fans are left waiting for the eventual announcement of some casting. To think that DC or Marvel haven’t been monitoring the success of Twisters or Top Gun: Maverick or Anyone But You would be wild to consider. That role is going to come around at some point if he keeps breaking the box office.

What Roles Would Powell Be Interested In?

Choices, choices.

Clearly, the status of superhero stardom has been on Powell’s mind. not that long ago he spoke to GQ Magazine about his prospects for DC or Marvel. While the House of Ideas hasn’t spoken to him about any roles yet, he’s hoping James Gunn calls about one hero in particular. that interview revealed that Powell is a massive Batman guy. He wants to take The Caped Crusader in a really interesting direction, if he ever got the opportunity.

“I was always a Batman guy,” Powell shared. “I would have a wild take on Batman. It definitely would not be like a Matt Reeves tone – it’d probably be closer to Keaton. Oh, sick!” The actor said as he found the 80s Batmobile. “See? This is the era.”

Who do you want To see Powell play in DC or Marvel? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!