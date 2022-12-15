Henry Cavill's Superman Exit Has Rahul Kohli Pitching a Warhammer Movie

Rahul Kohli is asking Henry Cavill if he's up for a Warhammer 40,000 movie after the news about Superman dropped. Last night, the Internet shook when DC Films head James Gunn and the DC Comics star shared news that Cavill's time as the Man of Steel had ended. Of course, that sent a lot of comic book movie fans into a tailspin. But, the Warhammer community saw their chance. Cavill is no longer making The Witcher on Netflix or tied to the DC Universe at this point. Could it finally be time for their favorite property to hit the big screen or a streaming service? Possibly, but the actor would have to seek it out. His love for the figures and hobby has been common knowledge for years at this point. Seemingly, it would be a perfect fit as there are plenty of other actors who would gladly join up with the Superman star for this one. Kohli in particular is a social media darling, and would work well as a compliment to the presence of Cavill. Check out his sales pitch down below!

On Instagram last year, the Superman actor caused quite a stir when he finally visited Warhammer World. He talked about the experience on Instagram and it was delightful. "I finally made the pilgrimage to Warhammer World, and what a day I had! I don't often get giddy with excitement, but getting to meet the likes of Andy Smillie, Mark Chambers, Wade Pryce, and Aiden Daly and being able to pick their brains about minute and elusive parts of the lore, while wandering the halls of the exhibition centre was a dream come true."

Hey Henry,



fuck it, let’s make a Warhammer movie/limited series.



Kind regards,



Rahul — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) December 15, 2022

"Some of you may not know what Warhammer is, and i urge you to take a look. If you live in the UK definitely go to Warhammer World. The artistry involved and the synergy between miniature designs that are so enormously diverse, is extraordinary," he added. "The brilliance of the artistry is rather wonderfully matched, by the sense of community and also the passion that is shown by both the people who work there and the people who visit. I don't often feel at home, but I did that day. #WarhammerCommunity"

Despite all this passion for one of his favorite hobbies, Cavill knows that it isn't everyone's cup of tea. During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, he explained how awkward it was having his figures out when some people came by his home for a party.

"I definitely had people over at my house and very proudly shown them my miniatures and they are like, 'Okay,'" the actor joked. "You can see them going like 'Oh yeah, that's really good,' and you can just see them thinking 'God, get me out of here, I need another beer.'"

Would you like to see Cavill in a Warhammer project of some kind? Let us know down below in the comments!