Henry Cavill’s Highlander Reboot Gets an Update (And Fans Won’t Be Happy)

The Highlander reboot starring Henry Cavill will start rolling the cameras later than expected. Per Redanian Intelligence, the film’s production start date has been pushed back from January 2025 to May 2025. The delay seemingly stems from Cavill being cast in Voltron, which begins shooting in December and plans to wrap in April 2025.

Despite this update, pre-production on Highlander has been ongoing since September, and the filmmakers are hard at work scouting locations around the globe. Redanian Intelligence notes places such as Scotland, Italy, and Hong Kong have already been selected.

Cavill and director Chad Stahelski have both been attached to Highlander for years, but the project wasn’t officially confirmed until 2023. Stahelski is aware it’s taken a long time for Highlander to get off the ground, as he wants to do right by the property’s rich mythology. The Highlander franchise spans several movies, TV shows, and other works that have been released since the first film premiered back in 1986.

Stahelski’s Highlander reboot does not have a set release date yet, but Lionsgate is targeting 2026. In addition to directing the new movie, the filmmaker has a larger role at the studio where he will oversee the Highlander franchise, playing a part in any other future projects that may be greenlit.

While it typically isn’t ideal for a movie’s start date to be delayed, this shouldn’t be too much of a setback for Highlander. Since the film isn’t due in theaters until 2026, the creative team still has plenty of time to tackle principal photography and any reshoots that are customary for big-budget productions. For context, filming on Stahelski’s John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum ran from May to November 2018, well ahead of the movie’s May 2019 release date. If Highlander follows a similar schedule, it shouldn’t have any issues making a 2026 premiere. Lionsgate could always schedule it for later in the year to give Stahelski time to handle post-production.

And as disappointing as this update might be for Highlander fans, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. In all likelihood, Cavill wouldn’t have signed on for Voltron unless he was confident he’d be able to fit both into his busy schedule. The actor has remained enthusiastic about starring in Highlander, teasing the film’s high-octane sword fights. Highlander remains a priority for Cavill and Stahelski, so hopefully by the time next spring rolls around, they will be filming.