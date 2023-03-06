Hugh Jackman Reveals What He Eats in a Day to Become Wolverine Again

Hugh Jackman certainly surprised everyone when he announced that he was coming out of comic book movie retirement to play Wolverine again in Deadpool 3. It wasn't just that Jackman had played Wolverine for longer than any other actor in a superhero role that made his retirement seem sensible – it was also the fact that achieving the "Wolverine physique" seemed like more and more of a detrimental challenge. So now that Jackman (54) is coming back as Wolverine, some six years after his final performance in Logan (2017), how is he handling the challenge of the Wolverine fitness regiment?

In one of his latest tweets, Hugh Jackman shared some insight into his meal planning and nutrition regimen for getting into Wolverine shape for Deadpool 3. The actor tweeted a message to fans that reads: "Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst... Becoming. Wolverine. Again."

Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst .. Becoming. Wolverine. Again. pic.twitter.com/bnNAzDiZuR — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 6, 2023

On the one hand, the message from Jackman seems to carry the undercurrent of stress that the actor has expressed before, regarding the toll of bulking up and working out to get that superhero look onscreen. At this point, that journey definitely has to be even harder on him mentally and physically than its ever been. And at 54 years old, Jackman is pretty much one of the oldest actors onscreen having to show top-notch physical prowess, and fill seats with fans excited to see his muscles bulging with veins. Keanu Reeves (58) gets to wear a fine-tailored suit to fill heater seats while kicking butt as John Wick.

Ever the showman, Hugh Jackman has not been shy about telling his Deadpool 3 co-star Ryan Reynolds (46) about how much more significant his Wolverine training is, given his age range. In one clapback tweet, Jackman wrote: "He's only 46. I'm older. But it's not a competition."

Ryan Reynolds started the 'Deadpool vs. Wolverine' workout rivalry by responding to his trainer's a workout video with: "I"m not training for Deadpool. I'm training to spend several months with @thehughjackman – who's not nearly as nice as everyone thinks."

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

As as we know, Deadpool movie franchise writers Rhett Rheese and Paul Wernick are taking Deadpool and Wolverine on a wild roadtrip to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is rumored to pull both characters from Fox's old X-Men Movie Universe and transport them to the MCU – with all kinds of big cameos from the both the X-Men and Avengers movie franchise's along the way. Shawn Levy (Free Guy, Stranges Things and The Adam Project) is directing. Kevin Feige has confirmed that Deadpool 3 will be Marvel Studios' first R-rated film.

Patrick Stewart told ComicBook.com he's been put on standby as Prof. X; Ian McKellan's Magneto has been mentioned, and even Zazie Beets wouldn't comment to us about whether or not Domino from Deadpool 2 is back. Jackman could also be playing multiple Wolverine variants from different Marvel Multiverse realities. It's certainly feeling like a major Marvel event film to start re-introducing the X-Men franchise under Disney/Marvel.

Deadpool 3 will be in theaters on November 8, 2024.