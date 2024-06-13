Inside Out 2: Amy Poehler Reveals Which Emotions Were in Control During Saturday Night Live Filming

Inside Out 2 star Amy Poehler has had a lot of time to think about emotions. Talking to ComicBook, she discussed joy and how sometimes work leads to other emotions taking the wheel. Remembering being on Saturday Night Live, Poehler recalled some of the anxiety she felt stepping out in front of that audience. That platform and pedigree on SNL is something that a lot of hosts and performers feel every time they enter the studio. So much history has passed through those New York City halls. But, for Poehler, focusing on the task at hand allows her to find some serenity or at least the appearance of joy. Really, it comes down to making the most of your situation at any given moment. Here's her thoughtful response in our interview:

"Well, when you do live television, for example, at SNL, there's definitely so many things happening. I wouldn't say that Joy is necessarily number one," the actress revealed. "I think there's a lot of anxiety, a lot of fear. A lot of like, I want to get it right. A lot of expectation, definitely. And you want to take that and kind of fake it until you make it! I've been lucky. A lot of the stuff I get to do has some pathos in it. So, you can work with what you got."

"I know on Parks and Rec, for example, that character got to have a lot of big feelings and they weren't always in this high register of joy," Poehler pointed out. "But, I feel you babe it's not easy when you into a room and you have to kind of figure it out and dance. And, sometimes you feel really disconnected from who you are. And that's the problem with joy."

Inside Out 2 Addresses Anxiety Both Literal And Figurative

(Photo: Pixar)

The idea of pressure is nothing new for Pixar Animation Studios. But, following up a beloved movie like Inside Out does carry its own bit of anxiety. Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann addressed questions about pressure surrounding this sequel with ComicBook. It turns out that making a sequel for the right reasons is really all you need to be focused on. The studio and the filmmaker are hopeful that the work will cut through if the audience is willing to go on a journey with you.

"Yeah, none. No pressure, no pressure at all," Mann smirked. "Honestly, feeling pressure at Pixar is nothing new. It's hard to make great movies. It takes a lot of time, and it takes a lot of pressure. A lot of expectations, especially on a movie like Inside Out where people love it. You're not the only one who has kind of said that to us. It means a lot to a lot of people outside of the studios, and inside the studios too!"

"Here's the thing, Pete Docter directed the original film when he was Chief Creative Officer," The director recalled. "When he came to me and said, 'I think there's potential to do another one. But, if w don't find anything we're excited about, we won't make it.' We wanted to make sure we were making a sequel for the right reason."

