James Bond Car For Kids is a Mini-Aston Martin That Costs $123K

If you’re a very rich Bond fan with a young child that you want to get into the franchise before they can legally drive on the road then have we got the thing for you. CNN brings word of this licensed piece of merch that might be the most expensive swag from a movie in ages as The Little Car Company has created “a tiny Bugatti Type 35,” modeled after the Aston Martin DB5 from the upcoming No Time to Die, for kids (and perhaps small adults) to cruise around in. Take a look at the photos of the car below, but don’t get your wallet out just yet.

Described as being “two-thirds the size of the car used in the movies,” only 125 of the mini DB5s will be made and each of them are priced at $123,000 each. Not only do the tiny cars look like the one seen in the new movie but also has the Q-branch installed features that Bond’s car has in the movies. They note that it also has “toy machine guns come out of the front of the car as the headlights retract” and ” a ‘smokescreen’ device that pumps dark smoke through ‘exhaust pipes,’ and even a digital license plate that cycles through different plates.

The Bond version of the mini DB5 also produces up to 21.5 horsepower and is estimated to have a top speed “between 45 and 50 miles per hour.” It’s also not street legal.

“We’d encourage parents to ensure their kids wear a helmet and that kids are supervised while driving,” Aston Martin spokesman Nathan Hoyt told the outlet

.

No Time to Die will finally arrive in theaters on October 8 after multiple delays from the COVID-19 pandemic. Marking Daniel Craig’s final time as the hero, the film will also star Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, with Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M.” The official description for the series reads:

“In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”