James Gunn Worked on Another DC Comics Movie Before The Suicide Squad

Before taking the helm of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn worked on another DC Films project. The Suicide Squad is still on track for release in 2021, but Gunn tried another DC Comics property on for size before committed to the Squad. He mentioned this while answering questions from fans on Instagram, though he didn't reveal which other property he worked on. "The was only really one other IP I did any work on at all (just to see how it flowed for me personally)," Gunn says. "Other than that It was just considering if any of them were right for me. TSS just flowed like nothing before for me."

Filming wrapped on The Suicide Squad at the end of February. The film has entered the post-production phase, which means work is continuing even as those involved are quarantined. Gunn expects the first footage from the to debut later this year. The film may have shown up at San Diego Comic-Con if the event hadn't been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gunn supports that decision. "It's the right thing to do, but I'm still sad to hear about #SDCC being cancelled this year," Gunn tweeted. "I'll miss all of you. We as creators, studios, and publishers will have to find ways to make it up to you the fans in other ways."

While Gunn's The Suicide Squad movie is not a sequel to David Ayer's Suicide Squad and that first film is not necessary to understanding Gunn's movie, the film does bring back some of the first film's cast members. Those returning cast members include Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. Newcomers to the cast include Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

Producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com that Gunn’s film is “not a sequel” to Ayer's Suicide Squad and that the title of the film is meant to reflect that. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

