Jamie Lee Curtis Wouldn't Be Surprised if Knives Out Co-Star Chris Evans Planned Nude Leak

Chris Evans recently made headlines when the Captain America and Knives Out star accidentally shared a screen recording of his phone that just so happened to feature photos from his camera roll, including one that was explicit in nature. The actor eventually owned up to the slip a few days later, posting on Twitter "Now that I have your attention... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!". However, while it seems that the NSFW slip was unintentional, his Knives Out co-star Jamie Lee Curtis isn't so sure.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show (via Cinemablend), Curtis chatted with host Kelly Clarkson about a variety of things including Evans' photo leak and said given how smart Evans is, she questions if maybe the slip was planned.

"My question is this: He's so smart and such an unbelievably beautiful human being," Curtis said. "I'm wondering if it was even planned."

Clarkson seemed to agree with Curtis’ line of thinking about the matter, bringing up how Evans used the incident to remind people to vote in the upcoming presidential election on November 3rd.

"Oh, he's so clever,” Clarkson said. I kinda think it was planned, just because he was trying to get people to vote. You know it's like, 'Now that I have your attention...'"

All speculation aside, Evans spoke out about the unintentional leak during an appearance on the Tamron Hall show, calling it a learning experience while also calling out fans for their support during the embarrassing situation.

"Look, it was a very interesting weekend, full of lessons learned," Evans said. "You know, things happen. It's embarrassing but you gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support. That was really, really nice."

As for Curtis, her comments on The Kelly Clarkson Show also weren't her first reactions to the situation. Curtis, who played the mother of Evans' character in Knives Out, responded to his Twitter post with a bit of pride, movie-mom style.

"My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!" she wrote in reply to Evans' acknowledgement.

What do you think about Curtis' comments regarding Evans' revealing social media leak? Do you think it was planned in order to bring attention to voting or do you think it was genuinely an accident? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comment section!