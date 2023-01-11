Jerrod Carmichael Slams Golden Globes' Racism in Opening Monologue for Awards Show

Following many years of intense scrutiny due to allegations of racism and ethical misconduct, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association brought back the Golden Globe awards. The mysterious group was the subject of countless negative press due to their potentially unethical practices and the fact that their membership was, in simple terms, not diverse in the slightest. Despite losing their spot on television last year and seeing them pushed aside by the likes of Netflix, NBC, and more, they're back, but not without the host making sure to remind everyone what happened. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael took the stage at the event and immediately addressed it head on.

"I'll tell you why I'm here. I'm here 'cause I'm Black," Carmichael said to open the show, immediately drawing a unique reaction from the crowd. "This show, The Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the HFPA , which I won't say they were a racist organization, but they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died, so do with that information what you will. I'll tell you how I got here. I was at home, drinking tea, when I got a phone call from my man Stephen Hill (the event's producer)....He said, 'Jerrod, I'm producing the 80th Golden Globes and it would be an honor if you would agree to be the host.' I was like, 'Whoa.' One minute you're making mint tea at home, and the next you're invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization. Life really comes at you fast."

He continued, "I said, 'Stephen, I'm torn. I'll be honest with you. One, it's a great opportunity, thank you for the call. But I'm only being asked to host this, I know, because I'm Black.' He said, 'Let me stop you right there, Jerrod. You're being asked to host this show because you're talented. You're being asked to host this show because you're charming. You're being asked to host this show because you're one of the greatest comedians of a generation.' But Stephen's Black, so what does he know? He's only producing the show because he's Black! They're not gonna tell him why he's here either!"

Carmichael then noted that he called an old friend to get their perspective, giving her the context of what's been going on with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. "I told her about how last year it didn't air because of the no black people think. And she was like, 'Well, how much are they paying you?' And I said, 'Well, Avery, it's not about the money. Honestly, it's about the moral question of whether I should allow--' She said, "Jerrod, enough of all that. How much are they paying?' And I said, $500,000, and she said, 'Boy, if you don't put on a good suit and take them white people's money.' And I kind of forget that like where I'm from we all lived by a strict, take the money mentality."

The comedian went on to talk about how he was proud of his decision until he learned that the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association wanted to have a meeting with him. He rebuffed them asking for it, insisting they couldn't fire him while also learning they wanted to "educate" him on "the changes that the organization has made in regards to diversity."

"I took this job assuming that they had not changed at all," Carmichael concluded. "I heard they got six new black members, congrats to them, whatever. But it's not why I'm here. I'm here because all of you I look up to this room and I see a lot of talented people... And regardless of whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's past may be, this is an evening where we get to celebrate. And I think this industry deserves evening like these. And I'm happy you're here and I hope you have some fun tonight."

