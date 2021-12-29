The Matrix Star Would “Love” to Join Keanu Reeves in the John Wick Franchise

In 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2, audiences saw actor Keanu Reeves reunite with his former The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne, but that might not be the only Matrix reunion in the cards for the franchise, with Trinity actor Carrie-Anne Moss recently professing her love for the films and expressing her interest in joining the series. Moss isn’t the only one in favor of the idea, as Reeves also expressed his enthusiasm at working with Moss again in another franchise. John Wick: Chapter 4 wrapped production earlier this year, though with each installment seeing the franchise grow in popularity, Moss could surely join the series with a fifth installment. The Matrix Resurrections is in theaters and on HBO Max now.

“I love John Wick,” Moss shared with PEOPLE magazine. “I really started to understand Keanu’s outrageous gift for telling story through his body. And I didn’t fully understand that until I went deep into John Wick with one of my children. It was very bonding for us too. It was amazing to have that experience with my son and to watch the depth that Keanu is able to [create] with his body. It’s really an art form.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When poised with the idea of Moss joining the series, Reeves shared, “That would be awesome,” while asking, “You want to play an assassin?”

Moss confirmed, “I’d love it,” and added, “I’ll start practicing.”

Given the taxing physicality of the series, Reeves joked, “Be careful what you wish for. I’m on it now.”

The first entry in the John Wick series was unveiled in 2014 and failed to make a major dent at the box office. In subsequent years, however, more audiences began to discover the action-packed world of assassins, earning it enough attention to warrant a sequel. The success of that follow-up earned it yet another installment with 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, with each entry adding more impressive actors and taking stunts to new heights.

Despite the upcoming chapter having wrapped production earlier this year, word came earlier this month that its release date would be delayed from this May to March 24, 2023. Reuniting for a new John Wick might be the only chance for Reeves and Moss to work together in a beloved franchise, as the filmmakers behind The Matrix Resurrections have been shooting down rumors of sequels to the film in recent weeks.

The Matrix Resurrections is in theaters and on HBO Max now and John Wick: Chapter 4 is expected to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.

Would you like to see Moss join the John Wick franchise? Let us know in the comments below!