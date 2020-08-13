Jurassic World: Dominion Reveals Two New Behind-the-Scenes Dino Photos

Production kicked off on the highly anticipated Jurassic World: Dominion earlier this year, only to then go on hiatus due to the spread of the coronavirus, though new protocols have been enacted on the production to allow it to resume filming, as confirmed in all-new behind-the-scenes photos of the project. Things aren't entirely back to "normal" on the set, as The New York Times detailed how there is a 107-page manual detailing all the precautions that need to be made to ensure the safety of the cast and crew, yet the various quarantine procedures followed by those involved in the production and the location of the set has offered the filmmakers some semblance of "normalcy." Jurassic World: Dominion is set to land in theaters on June 11, 2021.

“We are able for this little moment to be in the world that we’re creating and leave the rest of the world behind,” director Colin Trevorrow shared with the outlet.

While one would think a small-scale production would have afforded better opportunities to test these new protocols, Universal Pictures noted that the major blockbuster was actually more conducive due to how few real-world locations would be necessary, allowing the massive sets to have tighter restrictions regarding who had access. Trevorrow also noted that the cast and crew were relegated to the same hotel to undergo quarantine together.

“For Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and all our actors, they were very cautious,” the filmmaker confessed. “But knowing that we would all be safe together is what really moved the needle. If they hadn’t been willing to come, nothing could have happened.”

One of the exceptions to the quarantine is star Chris Pratt, as his wife recently gave birth, with the actor being allowed to leave the production and is slated to return in September. Star Bryce Dallas Howard noted that the cast feels like they're an experiment, though she hopes all of the updated safety protocols become the standard going forward.

“Until now, actors were not really included in prep,” Howard detailed. “But in order to get any of us on a plane, we had to thoroughly understand the protocols, who was involved and hear second and third opinions. We are the guinea pigs who are going to take the leap.”

She added, "Because [new protocols] are improvements. Nothing feels like a redundancy, nothing feels annoying. It is in a sense a safety reckoning that still feels like a good idea in a post-COVID-vaccine world.”

