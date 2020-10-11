Jurassic World: Dominion Star Chris Pratt Solves a Rubik's Cube in Under a Minute

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion star Chris Pratt has provided proof that he can solve a Rubik's Cube in under a minute! The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the production schedule for the much anticipated sequel, but it seems that star Chris Pratt is finding great ways to use his time during production delays. As he revealed to fans, he's been practicing how to solve a Rubik's Cube in under a minute for the past year so that he could show the skill off with fans on Instagram after he figured it out.

Confirming that he has indeed mastered how to solve the cube in such a short time, Pratt shared his Rubik's Cube solving video to Instagram with the following, "I’ve been trying all year to solve a Rubik’s Cube in under a minute so I can post it to Instagram. I finally did it!!! The world record is like 5 seconds. Which is actually done by using dark magic I think? So. That doesn’t count in my book. Just kidding. The kids who do the Rubik’s cube in under ten seconds are my heroes. Stuck in quarantine!? Get you a Rubik’s Cube!"

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to release in theaters on June 10th next year, and alongside the returning Chris Pratt are the new and returning cast of Mamoudou Athie, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Haze, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dichen Lachman, Sam Neill, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, and BD Wong.

The film has been hit pretty distinctly on many fronts by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did it get hit with a few major release date delays, but the recent return to production was once again halted as a few members of the crew had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. With a current release of 2022, there may still be time to continue production at a steady and safe pace for everyone involved.

Happy to see Chris Pratt mastering a Rubik's Cube on Instagram? Have you picked up a fun skill or new hobby during the self-quarantine? Are you excited to see Jurassic World: Dominion when it finally hits theaters in 2022? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!