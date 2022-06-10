Jurassic World Dominion Projected for $125 Million Opening Weekend Box Office

✖

After years of lighting up our movie screens, the "Jurassic era" is expected to come to a close this coming weekend with the release of Jurassic World Dominion. The upcoming film has already made headlines for reuniting original cast members Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, who are joined by a star-studded ensemble of newer faces in an epic, dinosaur-centric tale. According to new projections (via Variety), Dominion might be a formidable component of the summer box office, with the film hoping to bring in at least $125 million domestically in its opening weekend. By comparison, Jurassic World made $296 million in its opening weekend, while Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom made $148 million in its opening weekend. Dominion has already grossed $55.4 million at the international box office.

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely, and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live -- and hunt -- alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Dominion director Colin Trevorrow told reporters during a press conference for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous in 2020. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Are you excited for Jurassic World Dominion? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Jurassic World Dominion is set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 10th.