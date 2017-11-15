New Batman Photo Released by Ben Affleck From Zack Snyder's Justice League

✖

Hot on the heels of an all-new trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League debuting this week, star Ben Affleck took to Instagram to show off a new look at Batman from the adventure. The photo sees Batman wielding a massive firearm, while the photo is also emblazoned with the #UsUnited hashtag. This is only the latest hashtag that members of the film's cast and crew have utilized on social media, with it being a direct reference to a line heard in the latest trailer, in which Batman claims that no foe has faced "us united" in regards to the Justice League coming together for the first time.

In addition to the Instagram post, Affleck took to Twitter to share a post from Snyder drawing attention to the Autumn Snyder Tribute Fund through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

This is only the latest piece of good news for fans of Affleck's Batman, as it was recently confirmed that the actor would be coming out of superhero retirement to shoot new scenes as the Caped Crusader.

Affleck's tenure in the DC Extended Universe has had its highs and lows, with his debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice being a critical disappointment, despite the praise his performance earned. His next film, the theatrical cut of Justice League, was another critical disaster, leading to speculation that Affleck would leave the franchise, despite being attached to a standalone Batman movie, that he would write, direct, and star in. The actor confirmed he was leaving the character behind in early 2019, with Matt Reeves then tapping Robert Pattinson to star in The Batman.

After years of fans campaigning for it, HBO Max confirmed that it was working with Snyder to release his original version of Justice League before he left the production, which included not only finished visual effects sequences, but also the filming of all-new scenes.

"I think he forgot how uncomfortable it is, but that's fine. He was incredibly gracious and again it's funny how they just [snaps fingers]," Snyder shared with Beyond the Trailer when discussing Affleck returning to the character. "A couple of the costumes, y'know, have been in archives for a while... They were all over the place, in museums and stuff and we had to tear 'em out of there. Y'know, I think one of the cowls was put on and just kind of like ripped in half."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be landing on HBO Max in 2021.

