Zack Snyder's Justice League Cut Fan Creates Chilling Alternate Cut for HBO Max Trailer

After years of campaigning for the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, this past weekend gave fans their best look at the upcoming adventure for HBO Max with an all-new trailer, with one fan offering up their own interpretation of the teaser, which incorporates music, dialogue, and footage from the theatrically released film. While Snyder's trailer opted to deliver fans a number of previously unseen shots and sequences, with Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" playing over them, the trailer had a more metatextual tone regarding the project finally being released, with graphic artist Tim Gonzales using a majority of that released trailer for his edit, though incorporated dialogue and music from the actual film to give it more narrative weight. Check out Gonzales' edit above.

After the releases of Snyder's Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, DC Comics fans were immensely excited to see some of the publisher's most iconic heroes share the screen in a live-action adventure for the first time, with the project originally being planned as two movies. That ambitious adventure was ultimately pared down to just one movie, though fans were still thrilled with what such an adventure could convey.

Sadly, after suffering a tragedy in his family, Snyder left the production of Justice League before shooting had completed, with Joss Whedon stepping in to finish shooting and helm reshoots. The movie that ended up in theaters was both a financial and critical disappointment, with fans and critics around the world devastated by the final product that initially held so much potential.

While Snyder initially distanced himself from the movie entirely, the years since the film's release saw the filmmaker start to tease fans with photos and concept art of what he had originally planned to depict in his vision of the adventure. The more time that went by, the more Snyder started to reveal how drastically different his original plans were, while even claiming that he had his own "Snyder Cut" of the project that he wanted to release to the public.

More than three years after he announced his departure from the project, Snyder confirmed that HBO Max would be releasing his vision of Justice League, which fans learned this past weekend was so massive that it would be broken into four hour-long parts, as opposed to one lengthy epic.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is slated to hit HBO Max in 2021.

What do you think of this fan edit? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.