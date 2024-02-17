Kate Hudson Reveals How Much She's Still Getting Paid For Home Alone 2 Role

Kate Hudson is no stranger to the world of Hollywood. Many know the star from her breakout role as Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous, but Hudson worked in front of the camera long before the 2000 film. Hudson, the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, had a small role in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York back in 1992. In a recent episode of her podcast, Sibling Rivalry, Hudson revealed she still gets residual checks from playing a chorus member.

"I still get residuals from Home Alone 2 because I sang in the chorus," Hudson shared. "I'm in that chorus, and then I get 10 cents every once in a while."

Joey Lawrence was the guest on the podcast, and the Blossom star revealed he also gets some small residuals from time to time.

"Sometimes I'll get, like, 2 cents and I'm like, 'Wait. Doesn't the envelope and paper cost more?'" Lawrence shared.

"At least they're being fair and honest," Hudson replied.

Daniel Stern Is Tired of Answering One Home Alone Question:

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Daniel Stern, who played Marv in Home Alone and Home Alone 2. During the interview, the actor revealed he is sick of getting one question from Home Alone fans.

"I do get asked a lot, 'Was that a real tarantula on your face? What's Joe Pesci like? Did it hurt when you got hit in the face with the iron?' That one, I guess getting hit in the face, 'Did it hurt when you got hit in the face with the bricks?' I think maybe that one. When people started asking me that, I went, 'You know it's fake, right? There's a prop department. I didn't get hit in the face with bricks.' They're like, 'Oh,'" Stern explained.

"The believability of it is wonderful, but it did concern me to a point when that movie first came out actually, that I started teaching a course in media literacy," he added. "Because I was like, are people really believe... I mean, here's how movies are made, here's how we make the show, and I'm glad you're entertained and fun. But I didn't really get hit in the face, you know that. To teach kids to separate a little bit became a mission of mine. But I think it enhances movie watching. So I guess that's the long answer to: Don't ask me if it hurt when I got hit in the face with the bricks."

You can currently stream Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York on Disney+.