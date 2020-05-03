Kevin Hart’s Birthday Message to The Rock Is Full of Terrible Insults

✖

Yesterday, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock celebrated his 48th birthday. Many people sent the actor well wishes on social media, including his celebrity pals. Ryan Reynolds, who was filming Red Notice with Johnson when the coronavirus threat halted production, wrote a sweet and funny message to The Rock. However, Kevin Hart, who Johnson has worked with on multiple films, took a different approach. Hart was extremely mean in his birthday message, but if you've been following their friendship, you know it's all in good fun.

“Happy B Day you big bald unattractive flat foot no neck stanky leg truck driving weight lifting tequila drinking no running constipated in the face looking to small pant wearing lovable guy....Hope you have a blessed one @therock ....P.S GO FUCK YOURSELF 🖕🏾,” Hart wrote. Ouch! You can check out the message, which includes a photo of the men on the set of Jumanji, in the post below:

Jumanji: The Next Level was released in theaters back in December and became available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD back in March and included some exciting extra features. Considering the follow up to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is stacked with comedic actors, there were a lot of fun bloopers. Johnson and Hart have a long history of making each other laugh, so it's no surprise to see the two cracking up in the behind-the-scenes footage.

Recently, Jumanji director Jake Kasdan "strongly hints" that the main cast — both avatars and real-life kids — will return for at least one more movie. "The whole thing, to me, is built on the foundation of those people. The game cast are these brilliant movie stars, these iconic people," Kasdan shared. In addition to Johnson and Hart, the cast includes Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Ser'Darius Blain.

When we spoke with Jumanji producers Hiram Garcia and Matt Tolmach last December, both hinted a sequel was in the pipeline. "The beauty is the possibilities are limitless," Garcia said. "I think for us we thought that was a fun way to sprinkle, sprinkle a little history in there and kind of nostalgia and see how the fans respond to it."

Happy Birthday, The Rock!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.