KPop Demon Hunters Star Addresses Sequel Rumors After Record-Breaking Netflix Run

KPop Demon Hunters was a monster success on Netflix, and now one of its stars is talking about the sequel rumors. KPop Demon Hunters follows the world’s most popular K-pop girl group as they have to fight a rival boy band of demons while protecting the honmoon. The voice cast is fantastic, with Arden Cho as Rumi, May Hong as Mira, Ken Jeong as Bobby, and Ahn Hyo-seop as Ji-noo. The movie became the most-watched Netflix original of all time, and nothing else came close. This has led to rumors of a sequel, and one of the leading cast members was asked about them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rei Ami, who plays Zoey in KPop Demon Hunters, was at Heidi Klum’s Halloween bash and spoke to E! News about the rumors that a sequel is coming. Ami said that she is “waiting for the call, just like you! You’re gonna find out when I do, so we’ll chat then.” Sadly, her comments reveal that either the sequel is not currently in the works, or the voice cast hasn’t been let in on the information yet.

As far as Ami is concerned, it seems like a no-brainer to return to the franchise with a second movie. “This is a cultural phenomenon. The records, the headlines – it’s absolutely unprecedented,” she said. “[I’m] so honored and in awe, and I think I’m just truly humbled by the power of music and good art and how it can really, truly – it sounds so cliché – change the world.” This makes it sound like Ami wants to see a second movie arrive, but it might be a good idea to take the time to do it right.

KPop Demon Hunters Sequel Should Be an Easy Decision

Image Courtesy of Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters shattered all records for Netflix concerning its original movie output. The film had 325 million views in the first 90 days of its release in June 2025. The Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds movie Red Notice is the only other movie to break 200 million views, and it didn’t even come close to 300 million. It has a spectacular 95% Rotten Tomatoes score, and KPop Demon Hunters even secured a theatrical release after the fact since so many people wanted to see the phenomenon on the big screen. Despite being a Netflix movie, it has still grossed $19.2 million at the box office, in addition to its streaming views.

Rumors of a sequel are to be expected after that immense success. There have also been rumors of a KPop Demon Hunters as a live-action movie, but that is not likely to happen with creator and co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans shutting down the idea. That is a good decision, since what makes the movie so successful is what was achieved in animation, and turning it into live action would rob it of much of its charm.

However, there are a ton of options for a KPop Demon Hunters sequel, because there is a lot that can be done with Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, and their journey as both a major K-pop group as well as their role as demon hunters setting out to save the world. That said, it is good news that they are not rushing into things since the story needs to be just as big and entertaining as the original movie. Rushing a sequel would almost surely result in a lesser film, so letting the production team take their time to develop a follow-up is the best choice for fans of KPop Demon Hunters.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!