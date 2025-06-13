Lilo & Stitch Just Broke Another Major Box Office Milestone

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake continues to perform well at the box office, as it’s just crossed another significant milestone a few weeks into its run. According to Deadline, the film has now hit the $800 million mark globally. As of Wednesday, June 11th, its worldwide haul stands at $807.6 million. This puts Lilo & Stitch on track to pass $1 billion during a very lucrative theatrical run. If that happens, the remake will be the first North American release to reach that threshold this year so far. The Chinese phenomenon Ne Zha 2 remains the world’s highest-grossing movie of 2025 with $1.8 billion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as North American titles go, Lilo & Stitch trails only A Minecraft Movie on the domestic and worldwide charts. The Disney blockbuster has earned $348 million in the U.S. A Minecraft Movie stands at $423.6 million domestically and $951.4 million globally. Since Minecraft opened back in early April, it’s already done a majority of its business at the box office, so it seems unlikely it will hit $1 billion.

Opening over Memorial Day weekend, Lilo & Stitch has been a massive box office draw from the beginning. It grossed $182.6 million domestically over the extended four-day frame; along with action sequel Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Lilo & Stitch helped fuel a record breaking weekend for the holiday. After that strong debut, it had strong legs and has become one of the highest-grossing Disney live-action remakes of all time.

Bolstered by positive reviews and nostalgia for the original 2002 animated film, Lilo & Stitch gave Disney the box office rebounded the studio desperately needed. Some of the Mouse House’s other high-profile releases this year — including the live-action Snow White remake and Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier — disappointed amidst a mixed reception. It’s also come out that Thunderbolts* will lose money despite strong word of mouth.

The poor box office performance of Snow White forced Disney to hit the pause button on other planned live-action remakes, but Lilo & Stitch is proof this can still be a viable strategy for the studio moving forward. Disney might just need to be more selective about which titles get the live-action treatment, choosing ones that have the broadest appeal across multiple generations. One of the reasons why Lilo & Stitch was much more successful than Snow White is because the original movie is much more popular with modern audiences, so there was more interest in the live-action take. This bodes well for next year’s live-action Moana, which reimagines Disney’s animated hit from 2016 (which just got a record-breaking sequel last year).

It’ll be interesting to see where Lilo & Stitch ranks on the 2025 box office charts by the time summer is over. July sees a trio of very notable releases — Jurassic World Rebirth, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps — any of which could hit $1 billion if the circumstances break right. As tickets for those blockbusters go on sale, they’re already generating high sales figures on Fandango, meaning audiences are very excited about what’s in store. Still, Lilo & Stitch might prove to be too big of a juggernaut to topple, especially since the three July tentpoles are all targeting similar demographics. Lilo & Stitch could be the king of North American releases until much later in the year, when something like Avatar: Fire and Ash opens.