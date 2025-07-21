M3GAN 2.0 Star Teases What They Want in a Third Movie

With M3GAN 2.0 having only landed in theaters last month and now hitting home video, there’s no telling what the future could hold for the franchise. If it were up to star Jenna Davis, though, she’s hoping that a new installment could see the series returning to its roots by embracing the more frightening aspects of AI becoming sentient and intimidating even more victims. Davis, who voiced M3GAN in both the original movie and now the sequel, hinted that, even though her character is still fond of Violet McGraw’s Cady, she’s curious about what would happen if the nefarious operating system found a new batch of allies. M3GAN 2.0 Unrated is now available for purchase from Universal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think I’d love to bring back some of the horror that we had in the first film, because I think there was something so fun about that and how eerie M3GAN is and was in that first film,” Davis shared with ComicBook about her hopes for a sequel. “I’d love to bring back some more horror elements, but again, I’d love to keep her campiness and her comedy. I’m almost curious if she would interact with other kids, how that would be. I’d love to continue that relationship with Cady, but I wonder, how would she react to other kids Cady’s age? She’s so lovely to Cady, but would she be that lovely to other kids? She wasn’t that nice to Brandon in the first film.”

She added, “I think the sky’s the limit for M3GAN and she can go anywhere, but I would love to bring back some of that horror. I would love to explore the relationship with Cady more because I think there can be some more depth there for sure. I think I’m going to leave that up to Universal and Blumhouse, but I’m hopeful that we get to continue her journey and just see where things go. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.”

The franchise’s future is already confirmed to include the spinoff SOULM8TE, but with so little known about what that movie will explore, it’s unclear at this point if M3GAN could cross over with that narrative. As fans wait for updates on a third M3GAN, they can check out M3GAN 2.0 Unrated on Digital now.

The sequel is described, “The original creative team, including producer James Wan for Atomic Monster, Jason Blum for Blumhouse, and director Gerard Johnstone, reunites to reboot M3GAN for a new mission. When an autonomous android engineered to be the ultimate weapon threatens M3GAN’s beloved Cady, M3GAN convinces her creator, Gemma, to give her a glow-up that makes the original AI diva even deadlier. Armed with wild new upgrades and her same iconic attitude, M3GAN claps back against the wannabe techno-terror in a fierce faceoff to crown the baddest bot built for maximum mayhem.”

M3GAN 2.0 Unrated is now available for purchase from Universal.

What would you like to see in a sequel? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!