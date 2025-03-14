Michael Fassbender Weighs In on Denzel Washington As MCU Magneto (but Will It Happen?)

Former X-Men franchise star Michael Fassbender shares his thoughts on rumors suggesting Denzel Washington will portray the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During an appearance on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, the actor discussed his time playing Magneto and expressed excitement for the eventual recast when the X-Men officially join the MCU. The prospect of Washington assuming the role was mentioned, and Fassbender had nothing but glowing things to say about the Oscar-winning thespian, particularly praising Washington’s performance in Flight. Fassbender joked that it would be difficult for him to “pass the baton” to someone of Washington’s stature.

“Brilliant. He’s a heavyweight,” Fassbender said when presented with the Washington speculation. “I don’t even think I could pass the baton to Denzel, you know what I mean? [laughs] He’s incredible. I love that film Flight … he’s so strong in it.”

Fassbender portrayed Magneto in four installments of Fox’s X-Men film franchise, making his debut in 2011’s X-Men: First Class. His final appearance came in Dark Phoenix, which was released just a few months after Disney’s acquisition of Fox became official. With Disney now owning the X-Men film rights, there are plans for a reboot set within the MCU, but fans will likely have to wait until after Avengers: Secret Wars for such a project to come to fruition.

Last month, reports indicated Marvel Studios was in the early process of casting its X-Men movie, but Magneto was not one of the roles mentioned. Marvel is said to be looking at Harris Dickinson for Scott Summers, Sadie Sink (who was just cast in Spider-Man 4) as Jean Grey, and Julia Butters as Kitty Pryde. Nothing official has been confirmed on the X-Men casting front, however, since the film is still so far off.

Washington has been the subject of his own Marvel casting rumors, as the actor has said director Ryan Coogler is writing a role for him in the upcoming Black Panther 3. Even if Coogler is planning on introducing Magneto in that film, right now it seems unlikely Washington would portray the character. Washington has spoken about his intentions to retire in the near future, admitting he isn’t sure how many more movies he will make. As he enters the final years of his career, he’s singling out particular filmmakers he wants to work with, which is why collaborating with Coogler on Black Panther 3 is so appealing. It sounds like whatever his Marvel role is would be a one-off; with X-Men poised to be a focal point of the MCU post-Secret Wars, Marvel probably wants actors who will sign on for multiple appearances. It doesn’t sound like Washington is interested in locking into a multi-picture deal.

If Washington was younger and game for joining a massive franchise, he definitely would have been a strong pick for Magneto. He possesses the necessary skill and gravitas to play compelling, complex characters. Magneto isn’t just a one-note villain; he’s arguably a sympathetic figure due to his backstory, and Washington could easily convey that side of the mutant. With the right script, he’d have crafted one of the most fascinating villains in the MCU, but it seems like Washington’s Magneto will remain a “what if?” for fans to discuss. Hopefully, whoever follows Fassbender’s footsteps as Magneto does an excellent job and makes the role his own.