Fan-favorite Marvel Movie Trilogy Now Streaming on Hulu

Marvel fans have something to smile about this weekend as one of the company's most beloved trilogies makes its way to a new streaming home. Blade is now playing over at Hulu along with Blade II and Blade: Trinity. It's a fun time to get into a little vampire action with Wesley Snipes. Over the past 20 years, the Daywalker has only grown more popular with audiences. A lot of Marvel Studios critics argue that the massively-successful movie franchise could learn a thing or two from this old trilogy. With the Blade movie being shaken up after the director left the project, Marvel fans could end up crowding around their TVs for a trip down memory lane this weekend.

With Spooky Season in the air, some MCU fans might be hoping for the new Blade to pop up in Werewolf by Night, but those fans might not want to hold their breath. Comicbook.com's Phase Zero spoke to director Michael Giacchino about the prospect of cameos in the new special.

"[Cameos] never really came up," Giacchino began. "I mean, we talked a little bit about Blade, but in the end it was like, 'You know what, if we're looking at this and I always described this as an episode of The Twilight Zone, you know, let's keep it contained.' This is one night in the life of Jack and Elsa, and let's see what that's like. And I know everyone searches for connectivity and we want this person in here and this, and I was like, 'No, let's just do this.' It exists in this same world as all of these other things. It does, but let's not worry about that right now. We'll deal with that maybe someday, I don't know. But for right now, I just wanted to tell the story of one night in the life of these characters and hopefully something that you could just drop in on not having seen anything else and just enjoy it for what it was."

So, the old Blade is still kicking around, and you can go relive the golden days over on Hulu. As of now Blade (2023) is still scheduled to premiere next year and the new director has not been announced yet.

