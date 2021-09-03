Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Can't Confirm or Deny Future Team Up With Anthony Mackie's Captain America: "I've Said Too Much"

✖

Simu Liu "cannot confirm nor deny" Shang-Chi will one day assemble alongside Anthony Mackie's Captain America in a future Marvel team-up. Liu, who makes his debut as the Master of Kung Fu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3, is confirmed to return elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe home to Mackie's all-new Captain America. Part of Phase 4, the first season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ends with Mackie's Sam Wilson taking flight as the star-spangled superhero after a retired Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passes him the mantle and shield of Captain America in Avengers: Endgame.

Mackie's season-ending speech as the new Captain America was "such an incredible moment," Liu told the Associated Press. "I thought his monologue at the end of Falcon and Winter Soldier was just so fantastic, and the way that he embodies that role, and the poise, what a perfect way to wrap up the arc of the Falcon. And then what a beautiful way to begin another chapter as the new Captain America."

After naming Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and the Guardians of the Galaxy as characters he wants to see in action with Shang-Chi, Liu told AP of his "purely hypothetical" hopes to work with Mackie — potentially as part of a team of New Avengers.

"I would hypothetically love to, potentially, perhaps, maybe, someday work with him," said Liu. "If that was in the cards, maybe, again, not sure, cannot confirm nor deny. I've already said too much."

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was the first to confirm characters introduced in Shang-Chi will soon return to the expansive MCU, telling Extra, "As always, it will become very clear when people see the movie that we are not shy about indicating where the future can go and I think I'll leave it at that ... We know we have a success on our hands when we do a test screening and people come out and ask 'When are we gonna see Shang-Chi again?' or 'When are we gonna see the numerous other characters in this movie?' The answer is soon."

Mackie reprises his role in the untitled Captain America 4, the next installment in the blockbuster feature film franchise from Falcon and Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman and staff writer Dalan Musson. Marvel Studios has not yet announced a Shang-Chi 2, but one of the film's post-credits scenes teases the next adventure for the martial arts hero.