World War Hulk Movie Teased by Possible New Marvel Production Company

A suspected Marvel production company is teasing a World War Hulk movie. My Cosmic Circus reports that Shadowstone Productions LLC is indeed working as Marvel Studios. Tracking working titles and trying to determine what they could be referring to is a well-worn practice among MCU obsessives. Sometimes there are character bits in there, and other times there are more outright allusions to glean. At any case, Shadowstone is a rare-Earth mineral in Marvel Comics. Now, why does that matter for World War Hulk? Well, that rock was used to craft the ship that brought Hulk back to his home planet to seek revenge against the Avengers who sent him away during Civil War.

She-Hulk has already established Hulk's son Skaar and teased a Red Hulk emergence. Couple that with the information we have that Harrison Ford is set to play General Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order, and the picture becomes even clearer. It seems like Bruce Banner might be getting back to those savage times with even his nemesis The Leader being the primary antagonist of Cap 4. All the dots are lining up, but nothing official has been revealed by the company yet.

Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis had a chance to speak with New World Order Producer Nate Moore about what was coming up in Sam Wilson's next outing. It sounds like Ford might be doing more than wearing his business casual there.

"I mean, I think you're going to have to wait and see," Moore mused. "You know what I mean? But Harrison Ford, we couldn't be more excited. Obviously, when you have Han Solo or Indiana Jones involved in your movie, it just raises the game. So, we're excited to see [Anthony] Mackie and Harrison Ford in scenes together. I think it's going to be fantastic."

When the prodcer spoke to Collider about the upcoming feature, he had even more to say about Ross' place in that narrative. It seems like the new Captain America is going to have his hands full with political intrigue.

"Well, look, Sam Wilson's Captain America, he is going to bring his own team to play. It's no secret that Samuel Sterns is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is fantastic because Tim Blake Nelson's the best," Moore explained to the outlet. "Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, and to see Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross – which if you remember actually threw him in prison at the end of Civil War because he violated the Sokovia Accords. There's going to be some natural sparks there, which I think are going to be really fun.

