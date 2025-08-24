MCU Fan Has The Perfect Theory to Explain Doctor Doom’s Origin in Avengers: Doomsday

This brilliant Avengers: Doomsday theory gives the Watcher a pivotal role in explaining one huge mystery in the next Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover event. After a brief cameo from Watchers in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Marvel Studios Animation’s What If…? series in the Multiverse Saga featured Uatu the Watcher’s official debut, voiced by Jeffrey Wright. Since then, there has been speculation that Uatu the Watcher will be making the move to live-action, and Avengers: Doomsday is the perfect place for this to finally happen.

A new theory posed on X could present the best way for the Watcher to have a key role in Avengers: Doomsday, while not taking up too much attention. The theory suggests the Watcher could narrate the origin of Doctor Doom, akin to how he narrates each new reality in the opening moments of every episode of What If…?. This could provide a fast run-down of why Doctor Doom looks like Tony Stark – with Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU – and could include an adaptation of the Tony Stark adoption storyline from Marvel Comics that hasn’t been explored before.

The movie will open with The Watcher explaining the origin of Doctor Doom



In each episode of What If…?, the Watcher began by explaining how these alternate realities differed from Earth 616. After The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it’s suspected that Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom originates from Earth 828, given his uncredited appearance in the movie’s mid-credits scene. This theory then means that the Watcher could explain more about the history of the retro-futuristic, 1960s-inspired world of the Fantastic Four, which could provide more context for the Phase 6 movie, too.

With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars expected to explore many facets of the MCU’s multiverse, there’s little doubt the Watcher will be making an appearance. However, with so many heroes and villains already confirmed to be returning in the Russo brothers’ upcoming crossover events, it wouldn’t make sense for the Watcher to have a huge role. Including him in the opening of the movie to narrate Doctor Doom’s backstory would be a clever way of using him without him stealing focus from some of the more notable and central characters.

Following acclaimed performances in the likes of Westworld, The Last of Us, American Fiction – which earned him an Academy Award nomination – it would be brilliant to see Jeffrey Wright make his live-action MCU debut. The Watcher may be the only being in the multiverse who knows why Doctor Doom looks like Tony Stark in Avengers: Doomsday, so it makes sense that he could be the one to provide an explanation. Marvel Studios is expected to reveal more cast members for Doomsday soon, and Wright could certainly be on the list.

