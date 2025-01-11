Michael B. Jordan Is Ready to Fight Evil in New Sinners Photo

A newly released photo of a combat-ready Michael B. Jordan is setting the tone for Ryan Coogler and Jordan’s legendary partnership as it ventures into uncharted territory with their first horror collaboration, Sinners. The 1930s Jim Crow-era supernatural thriller, hitting theaters April 18th, marks their fifth project together and pushes both artists into new creative territory. With Jordan taking on the challenging dual role of twin brothers, the story follows their return to their Southern hometown, where they confront an ancient evil lurking in familiar territory. The project represents both artists’ first venture into supernatural horror, promising to blend historical drama with terrifying elements in what could be their most ambitious collaboration yet.

The recent image from USA Today showcases Jordan in battle mode, bloodied but determined, wielding weapons alongside his fellow cast members. While specific details about the film’s exact supernatural elements remain shrouded in mystery, previous reports have suggested that Sinners is a vampire story – and if you look closely at the photo, Jordan’s character could be holding a stake.

Michael b. jordan in sinners (warner bros. via usa today)

“I’ve been all over this world. I’ve seen men die in ways I ain’t even know was possible,” Jordan’s character reveals in the trailer. “Of all the things that I’ve seen, I ain’t ever seen no demons, no ghosts, no magic… till now.”

The film follows twin brothers who “after trying to leave their troubled lives behind, return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.” Warner Bros. secured the rights to the project after an intense bidding war earlier this year, demonstrating strong studio confidence in the unique genre blend.

The impressive ensemble cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, Jack O’Connell, Omar Benson Miller, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, and Lola Kirke. Two-time Academy Award winner Ludwig Göransson, who previously collaborated with Coogler on Black Panther and recently won another Oscar for his Oppenheimer score, serves as executive producer.

Sinners represents Coogler’s return to directing following Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where he faced the emotional challenge of honoring the late Chadwick Boseman. The project also continues a remarkable creative partnership that began with 2013’s Fruitvale Station, where Jordan portrayed Oscar Grant in the powerful true crime drama.

Their collaboration strengthened with Creed, the successful continuation of the Rocky saga, before moving to Marvel for Black Panther, where Jordan delivered a memorable performance as the complex villain Killmonger. The character was so impactful that Jordan made a brief but significant return in Wakanda Forever, appearing to Shuri in the ancestral plane. Notably, while Jordan has appeared in numerous films without Coogler, the director has included Jordan in every feature he’s helmed, marking their collaboration as one of Hollywood’s most lasting creative partnerships. With Sinners, they appear ready to break new ground together once again.

Sinners opens in theaters April 18th.